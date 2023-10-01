Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus renders uncover minor design changes

What you need to know

New Galaxy S24 Plus renders reveal the device from all angles.

The design changes include slightly bigger camera enclosures but not much else.

The expected dimensions indicate a smaller and broader device than the predecessor model.

After having a look at high-quality renders of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, tipster OnLeaks has also shared the renders of the Galaxy S24 Plus — the middle phone from the upcoming Galaxy S24 series that is likely to launch in January, per recent rumors.

According to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), via a partnership with Giznext, the Galaxy S24 Plus seems to sport the same design as the Galaxy S24, which includes a flat frame instead of the slightly rounded ones as seen in the Galaxy S23 Plus. The camera sensors are stacked vertically on the rear next to a slightly repositioned LED flash.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Giznext) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Giznext) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Giznext)

In another X post, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer shared a closer look at the camera enclosures of the alleged S24 Plus right next to the Galaxy S23 Plus model. The upcoming S24 Plus appears to have slightly larger camera enclosures when compared to the predecessor model, but it's unclear what significance this has, if any.

Other parts of the design include a punch-hole display and the use of a metallic frame, presumably made of aluminum, to give the device a sturdier look.

Also, I noticed #Samsung made the #GalaxyS24Plus camera enclosures a bit larger compared with the #GalaxyS23Plus... More details and stunning renders available over @GizNext 👉🏻 https://t.co/6q3A5Z22Ym pic.twitter.com/Ldr5CPzhpdSeptember 30, 2023 See more

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy S24 Plus is tipped to measure 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75 mm, making it a tad smaller and broader than the previous iteration.

While the alleged Galaxy S24 Plus model renders look as promising as the S24, the launch launch is several months away. Based on all these renders, it is safe to assume that Samsung is attempting a safe play for its next-gen premium phones with just slight design changes to refine the look.

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch its next set of devices in October, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Buds FE, and the Tab S9 FE series.