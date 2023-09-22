Samsung's Fan Edition Galaxy devices set to launch in October, according to new leak

What you need to know

According to a landing page on Amazon India, Samsung might launch the Galaxy S23 FE in October.

The launch could include other Fan Edition devices like Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and Galaxy Buds FE.

Ahead of the launch, the official marketing images of Galaxy Buds FE surface.

Samsung is long overdue to unveil the Fan Edition devices of its premium counterparts. The devices comprise the much anticipated Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE models, and the Galaxy Buds FE, and according to Samsung, we may not have to wait much longer.

While the launch is expected in the fourth quarter of this year, the new Amazon India landing page hints at a possible launch sometime in October. The teaser page indicates "The New Epic'' is coming soon, showcasing the rear cameras of what may be the Galaxy S23 FE (as it matches with the recently leaked marketing images of the Fan Edition handset).

Additionally, digging in the landing page's source code reveals multiple instances mentioning "Samsung Galaxy Oct Launch."

While it doesn't exactly reveal the device's launch date, it is still credible that the launch is finally happening next month. It looks like Samsung waited this long to have something to offer alongside the Pixel Launch event, which is taking place early next month.

On the other hand, other Fan Edition devices are expected to be introduced alongside the Galaxy S23 FE. As mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE devices are in the pipeline, and the other set of renders of which have been leaked yesterday,

all but confirming an imminent launch.

The Galaxy Buds FE are next in the line, and prolific leaker Evan Blass has come up with fresh images of the upcoming earbuds through his recent X post. They fully reveal the Fan Edition earbuds, and the shared press images even show the internals of the earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds FE will feature at least two outer mics next to one inner mic and a one-way speaker (for each bud). Despite being in the cost-effective segment, the Buds FE appears to have ANC to block out external noise.

In addition to the Galaxy Buds FE images, Blass has even shared some promotional images featuring buds themselves, next to what is likely Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

As previously said, Samsung is making a big splash this time by releasing several Fan Edition handsets at once, which is still an intriguing strategy, especially as we approach the holiday season, where consumers will no doubt be on the lookout for some enticing deals on smartphones and other devices.