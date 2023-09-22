More official-looking Galaxy Tab S9 FE renders suggest an imminent launch

What you need to know

A new leak brings fresh images of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus tablets.

The leaked images confirm the launch is sooner than later.

They also assure us that we could see some high-quality materials used despite being cost-effective Android tablets.

Samsung might be done with the high-end product launches for the year, including the recent foldables and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet series, but the Korean tech giant may still have a suite of Fan Edtion devices on the horizon.

While we have recently seen the marketing images of the Galaxy S23 FE (also a video), a new leak showcases the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus marketing photos. The leak comes from tipster Roland Quandt through WinFuture and appears familiar with the leaked renders we saw earlier this year.

Tipster notes that Samsung wants to make the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series feel as premium as the flagship counterparts, and the new images seem to confirm it, revealing that these devices are indeed coming with high-quality casing.

Next to the premium chassis, the devices are expected to be seen in colorways, including Lavender, Mint, silver, and the conventional grey color option, as seen in the latest marketing images. The colorways might differ based on the regions in which the devices are released.

Like the premium Galaxy Tab S9 models, the images reveal the support for a S-Pen for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and the regular Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Another notable bit is that while the alleged FE models correspond to the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, there apparently won't be an "Ultra" FE from Samsung as a cheaper variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The leaked Fan Editon devices will apparently sport a dual camera setup for the Plus model, whereas the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE settles with a single rear camera. The latter will feature a 10.9-inch display, and the Plus model will equip a 12.4-inch screen. There is a common thing between the two upcoming FE tablets: the SoC. Both tablets are expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, the same chipset recently seen on the Galaxy A54.

For storage, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is likely to be seen with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Plus could hit at least 12GB RAM coupled with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The WinFuture report further reveals the expected pricing of these tablets, implying €529 for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and €699 for the Tab S9 FE Plus variant. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, the Fan Edition devices may include 5G support as an option for which users are expected to buy €100 more to incorporate the 5G modem.

As we progress towards the end of the year, it is high time to see the launch of Fan Editon models from Samsung, including the Galaxy S23 FE, which was recently leaked alongside the Tab S9 FE via the Google Play Console. One recent rumor has indicated that these devices are expected to be launched in Q4 of 2023, which means we could see them as early as October.