Official-looking Galaxy S23 FE renders show off color options

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 FE has appeared in an official-looking press image.

The image reveals the color options that will likely be available when the phone launches.

The S23 FE is expected to launch sometime in Q4 2023 with Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets.

The latest Galaxy S23 FE leak points to an imminent launch as a new leak has emerged that shows off the phone in a very official-looking press image.

Visually, the phone looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy S23, down to the individual camera sensors protruding from the rear and the relatively flat frame. The display bezel is noticeably thicker, particularly at the bottom, which should make it a little easier to discern this model from its flagship counterparts.

The leak shows the Galaxy S23 FE in four different colorways, and according to MSPoweruser, the phone will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, and Lime. Not much else can be discerned from the image beyond what we've already heard from rumors and seen in previous leaks.

(Image credit: MSPoweruser)

Given the presence of such an official-looking image, it seems the Galaxy S23 FE launch may not be too far off. It's expected to arrive sometime in Q4 2023, so it could launch as early as October (possibly undercutting the Pixel 8 series, launching October 4). Depending on the region, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200.

Samsung skipped out on launching a Galaxy S22 FE, so consumers may be yearning for a new model, and the S23 FE would give them a similar experience to the Galaxy S23 but in a cheaper package.

In addition to the phone, Samsung may also launch other Fan Edition devices before the end of the year, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and recently leaked Galaxy Buds FE. These may potentially all launch together during a specific event and would give consumers plenty of lower-cost options ahead of the holiday season.