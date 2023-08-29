Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE rumored for a Q4 2023 launch

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests Samsung could look to host an FE launch event in Q4 2023 for the Galaxy S23 FE and the Tab S9 FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch, 120Hz refresh rate display with a design similar to the flagship S23 series.

A Tab S9 FE Plus is also rumored to arrive with the Tab S9 FE as the devices could feature a 12.4 and an 11-inch display, respectively.

It's known that Samsung is working on launching a new FE (fan edition) phone, but when this will take place might have just surfaced.

A new rumor from X tipster Max Jambor suggests Samsung is preparing a launch event sometime during Q4 2023 to debut the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (via 9to5Google). While the event will have the FE devices in its crosshairs, Jambor adds Samsung could reveal some new IoT (Internet of Things) products, as well.

This means Samsung could make a reveal sometime between October 1 and the end of the year — an unlikely time for the brand.

Samsungs #GalaxyS23FE, #GalaxyTabS9FE and other FE products as well as other IoT products will be launched sometime later this year in Q4 and not at IFA (Internationale Funk Ausstellung) in Berlin as some might think - just keep that in mind pic.twitter.com/znTkb3DOQDAugust 29, 2023 See more

What's more, Jambor's latest rumor goes directly against a previous one that suggested Samsung was eyeing a September launch for its next wave of FE devices. Furthermore, a Samsung executive said its S23 FE launch was "imminent." Without a clear heading, it's best to move forward with caution regarding the latest speculations.

The Galaxy S23 FE, a successor to the S21 FE, has been rumored to arrive with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's likely the device could launch strengthened by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in regions outside of Europe as that iteration might utilize an Exynos 2200 SoC.

For its cameras, the S23 FE may offer a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Some leaked renders have showcased a design language similar to Samsung's pricier flagship S23 series, as well.

In the tablet department, Samsung accidentally confirmed the existence of a Tab S9 FE nearly a month ago. The device is allegedly sporting an 11-inch display, while a Tab S9 FE Plus is rumored to feature a 12.4-inch display. The tablets may utilize the Exynos 1380 SoC and offer up to 8GB of RAM.

Pricing hasn't been narrowed down, but it's speculated that the Tab S9 FE Plus may start around $530, the same as the Tab S7 FE. This would leave the base tablet to come in slightly lower. Moreover, the tablets have been rumored to launch between October and November 2023 — mirroring the currently speculated timeframe.