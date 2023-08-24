Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped for a September release

What you need to know

A reliable tipster reveals a possible launch date of the Galaxy S23 FE.

It could launch next month and be priced starting at around $600 for some regions.

The device to equip Exynos 2200 chipset outside the U.S.

There's a lot of anticipation regarding the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE, and new information hints that a possible launch may happen very soon.

The latest information comes from reliable tipster Yogesh Brar on X, who hints at a September release of the Galaxy S23 FE. It will come as a mighty successor to the Galaxy S21 FE, which was released two years ago. Due to several reasons, like chip shortage, the S22 FE was shelved last year. Since then, Samsung fans have awaited a toned-down version of the flagship S series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE- 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200- 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 12MP (Tele)- Selfie: 10MP- Android 13, One UI 5.1- 4,500mAh battery, 25W Charging- 4+5 years support- wireless charging, IP ratingSeptember releaseAugust 23, 2023 See more

The reason for the anticipation of a Fan Edition phone is understandable because the S21 FE was an instantaneous success in some markets, including India. Considering the leaked renders and expected specifications, the alleged Galaxy S23 FE on paper looks promising. Tipster Brar also shared the expected specifications of the S23 FE.

The device is believed to come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaked renders have already shown us the Galaxy S23-inspired design aesthetics carried forward to the Fan Edition, which makes sense. The device will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — the flagship SoC that powered most of the best Android phones in 2022. However, it will likely incorporate the Exynos 2200 for other regions, which a recent BIS certification for the Indian market has also vouched for.

(Image credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks)

For optics, the Galaxy S23 FE could have a 50MP primary lens, aided by a 12MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. There will be a 10MP front camera to shoot selfies. Brar further notes that it would come with One UI 5.1 out of the box, which is based on Android 13. Earlier leaks had revealed a 4500mAh battery capacity on the Galaxy S23 FE, which Brar also corroborated. It will still support a decent 25W charging speed.

Other nifty features will include support for wireless charging, four years of OS upgrades, five years of security updates, and a possible IP rating, making it resistant to water and dust to some extent. Brar has further revealed an expected pricing for the Indian market that is likely to range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 (~$600-$730).

With the Pixel 8 series right around the corner and a couple of handsets coming from OnePlus, it will be interesting to see whether Samsung would pull off a successful launch of the Galaxy S23 FE, particularly with an older generation chipset.