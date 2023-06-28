The first Galaxy S23 FE renders offer some hope but no surprises

What you need to know

Alleged Galaxy S23 FE renders leak revealing the device's design.

The device looks similar to other 2023 Samsung devices like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54.

Per an earlier leak, the S23 FE is rumored to launch in Q3 2023.

For a while, we've been hearing rumblings about what to expect from the Galaxy S23 FE, but for the first time, renders of the phone have been leaked, revealing a design that's all too familiar.

Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known as OnLeaks, has released the first possible renders of the Galaxy S23 FE in collaboration with Smartprix. They reveal the design of the upcoming Fan Edition phone from Samsung, which, from the looks of it, strongly resembles the Galaxy S23 from the trio of flagship series in terms of design.

On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/QTOJYYKBm8 pic.twitter.com/SgrDoFai7NJune 28, 2023

The alleged S23 FE retains a similar set of rear cameras protruding from the body as seen on the Galaxy S23. However, the lenses could differ in terms of specs since the FE is more inclined toward a slightly more affordable segment of Android phones. The LED flash unit is also placed lower than what we've seen on the S23 series.

(Image credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks)

In fact, it may match the Galaxy A54 5G more than the Galaxy S23, although both phones feature a nearly identical design aesthetic for Galaxy phones released in 2023.

The renders further insist on a 6.4-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy S23 FE. It should support an under-display fingerprint sensor as well. As for dimensions, Smartprix says it would measure 158 x 76.3 x 8.2mm, which is a little bit thicker than the Galaxy S23.

The other expected specifications include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powering the device, the same chipset that continues to power many foldables launched this year. Other reports have hinted at a possible implementation of Exynos 2200 SoC in certain regions.

(Image credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks)

The three rear cameras are said to include a 50MP primary sensor, as seen on the Galaxy S23, which corroborates with previous leaks. The details on the other sensors are still lacking at this point. In addition, a recent certification further hinted at a 4500mAh battery coming to the S23 FE, a much larger unit than the battery found on the smallest Galaxy S23.

Whether or not Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 FE has been up in the air for quite some time since its predecessor was apparently ditched due to the chip shortage. However, that's starting to change as we've seen more and more information popping up over the past couple of months. Plus, the previous model, the S21 FE, turned out to be a pretty decent phone despite its late launch.

So hopes are high for the S23 FE, and some earlier leaks have mentioned that it could launch in Q3 or even Q4 of 2023. The presence of these renders suggests the launch could be sooner rather than later, although Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch later next month.