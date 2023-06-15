The Galaxy S23 FE may not launch everywhere all at once

What you need to know

Rumors double down on a possible Q4 2023 launch of the Galaxy S23 FE. However, certain markets may receive it during Q3.

Little is known, although some rumors suggest the S23 FE may sport an Exynos chip instead of a Snapdragon SoC by Qualcomm.

The device's battery recently appeared for certification in South Korea, w could mean a launch is imminent.

Samsung's next iteration of its Fan Edition series might come a little sooner (or later), depending on your location.

According to new information obtained by SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE may see a Q3 2023 launch in "select markets." A larger launch for the phone may happen in Q4 2023, with others possibly seeing the new phone as late as Q1 2024. It's not clear what markets fall into any of this, so as we progress through the year, we'll have to keep our ears open.

There hasn't been much swirling about the S23 FE, but this potential Q4 window sort of echoes a previous rumor about the new phone. Rumors from April suggested the phone may launch during the final stretch of the year, followed by speculation it may forgo Qualcomm's technology.

While other members of the Galaxy S23 series contain the latest (and specifically fine-tuned for Galaxy) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the S23 FE may dive into Exynos. Allegedly, the device may opt for the Exynos 2200 CPU instead. This switch also means that U.S. consumers may have to deal with Samsung's in-house Exynos chip over Qualcomm.

All things considered, South Korea may be a safe bet to assume for the rumored Q3 release window. A few days ago, the alleged Galaxy S23 FE's battery appeared for certification in its home country. The piece of hardware bore model number EB-BS711ABY attached to the alleged model number of the S23 FE: SM-S711.

This certification appearance didn't yield too much, and we're still in the dark about what the device's battery size may look once it launches.

Information regarding the S23 FE's camera array has surfaced, as well. The budget Android phone is rumored to contain the same 50MP primary shooter featured on the Galaxy S23. There's not much else known about the rest of the array for now. Although, it's assumed the phone may retain similar ultrawide and telephoto lenses that the S23 currently contains.

Samsung is gearing up for an earlier summer Unpacked event during the final week of July. While we're most certainly preparing ourselves for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 launch, perhaps a little appearance by the S23 FE is in the cards (or not).