Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped to come with a much better camera

What you need to know

Samsung is likely to bring the same camera from Galaxy S23 to S23 FE.

The alleged Galaxy S23 FE to host the same 50MP primary sensor.

The launch of the device could possibly be sooner than later.

When it comes to Samsung Fan Edition phones, there is a lot of ambiguity, especially given that the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE was never released. However, despite previous rumors that we may not get another Fan Edition phone, information about the Galaxy S23 FE is making the rounds in bits and pieces, although the device's launch is still skeptical.

Nevertheless, it's still encouraging to read rumors about the purported Galaxy S23 FE because they sound positive and eventually lead us to assume that the launch may be for sure. One such report is from the Galaxy Club, which notes that the alleged Galaxy S23 FE could feature a 50MP primary camera similar to the one featured on the Galaxy S23.

Unfortunately, there isn't any other information regarding the camera system. Still, we could see a similar system with ultrawide and telephoto cameras, which would be good news for Samsung fans looking for an "affordable flagship" with a decent camera setup.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Fan Edition Samsung phones often carry goodies like cameras or design elements from the flagships of the same lineup. The Galaxy S21 FE featured a design and a 12MP camera similar to the more premium Galaxy S21. Such nifty features make these FE phones appealing, and the same is expected with the Galaxy S23 FE as well.

As for the chipset, the phone may be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset, which debuted in the Galaxy S22 series outside the U.S. It's a year-old chipset developed by Samsung that, for the first time, incorporated AMD's GPU to apparently "redefine mobile gaming."

While this corroborates some earlier reports, Galaxy models in the U.S. don't usually come with Exynos chipsets but rather have Qualcomm-powered ones. And, it seems unlikely that Samsung would have two editions of the S23 FE, which means U.S. buyers would have to be content with the Exynos chipset.

Powering the Fan Edition phone with a year-old processor is an understandable move from Samsung since they usually compete with affordable Android phones rather than premium ones.

The launch cycle of the FE phones is also unique, as it usually comes later in the year, while the flagship series start the year. This cycle also has its advantages as it allows Samsung to offset the more premium launches with a more affordable option.

Samsung likely plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 a bit earlier than the usual launch timeline. However, the Galaxy S23 FE model may launch later this year in August or September, which could benefit the company during the holiday season.