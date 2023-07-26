Galaxy S23 FE launch seems 'imminent' as a Samsung exec teases its debut

What you need to know

A Samsung executive has seemingly confirmed a Galaxy FE device will be announced "imminently."

An assumed Galaxy S23 FE device has appeared for certification in South Korea for its battery and on China's 3C listing.

Much about its internal specs remain similar to the S21 FE, however, its design language mirrors the flagship Galaxy S23 series.

As Samsung wraps up its Unpacked event, a company exec has seemingly confirmed the existence of a new Galaxy FE.

In an interview with Android Authority that brought up Samsung's missing FE phone, vice-president of mobile for Samsung South Africa, Justin Hume, confirmed its existence, stating, "There is going to be an announcement made. Imminently."

Hume didn't specifically namedrop "Galaxy S23 FE," but leaks and rumors throughout the first half of the year are certainly pointing to that product name.

Galaxy S23 FE renders leaked in June and showed off a design language similar to the flagship Galaxy S23 series. Moreover, the fan edition device seemingly sports a 6.4-inch display with a rear triple camera array that houses a 50MP primary lens.

Later that month, a phone bearing model number SM-S7110 was spotted on China's 3C listing, which was assumed to be the Galaxy S23 FE. The certification still showed the existence of 25W charging that its predecessor, the S21 FE, sported early last year.

It's assumed that this area was likely unchanged to help keep the FE phone's cost low for consumers, although it's not like Samsung is known to push the charging envelope.

It looks like the S23 FE's battery capacity may remain the same, as well, coming in at 4,500mAh. As for the SoC, the device has flip-flopped with its chipset of choice, with rumors suggesting users may find a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or an Exynos 2200 SoC. However, it may be that the phone will sport both chips in separate markets.

Other such rumors about its specs purport 8GB of RAM and two internal storage options: 128GB and 256GB, similar to its predecessor.

With the South Korean company just having launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, it'll be interesting to see if it releases its fan-edition phone this fall as a cheaper option for consumers ahead of the holidays or if it'll wait until early next year like it's done previously.