The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE appears in a new listing with little surprise

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 FE may indeed make its debut soon, as indicated by a new 3C listing in China for safety mark.

Samsung's next Fan Edition will likely have a 25W charging speed.

The charging brick could also be available to purchase separately.

The next Galaxy Fan Edition from Samsung could see daylight this year after a recent 3C listing from China revealed a few details about a new phone that will supposedly launch as the Galaxy S23 FE.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the phone in question has the model number SM-S7110, which many speculate is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. While an earlier certification in South Korea reaffirmed the phone's existence, the latest one indicates that its launch is imminent.

That said, Galaxy fans who are hoping for an upgrade to the charging speed may be in for a bit of disappointment, as the 3C listing suggests there's none. According to the certification, the Galaxy S23 FE will likely stick to the same 25W charging speed as the S21 FE.

There could be a number of reasons for this, chief of which is that Samsung may want to keep the cost of the phone down. Fast charging requires more expensive components, so Samsung can save money and keep the phone's price low by keeping the charging speed at 25W.

Previous rumors also pointed to a potential 4500mAh battery capacity for the phone. Elsewhere, we could expect a few upgrades, such as in the chipset department. If previous rumors don't lie, the Galaxy S23 FE might be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor or an Exynos 2200 SoC.

In any case, these listings, paired with recently leaked renders and a spec sheet, all point to the phone actually making it to market this year, though it remains unclear when.

Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event in late July currently poses an obstacle to the S23 FE's arrival. The event is expected to see the debut of the Korean giant's next-generation foldable phones, smartwatch series, and tablet lineup, except for the next FE model.