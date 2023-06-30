The Galaxy S23 FE might be on the way, but the S21 FE could be relaunched soon

What you need to know

Samsung might relaunch Galaxy S21 FE in India with a Snapdragon chipset.

The phone may feature the Snapdragon 888 and 256GB of base storage, a new leak suggests.

The device is expected to be priced at Rs 49,999.

The original S21 FE launched in India with an Exynos chipset.

While we eagerly await the Galaxy S23 FE launch in the U.S., Samsung seems to have different plans for the Indian market, as new information points out a possible launch of the Galaxy S21 FE with a new Snapdragon chipset.

It is technically a relaunch since the Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 was announced early last year in the country. While it was a great phone, as pointed out by our Harish Jonnaladdga and Nicholas Sutrich (who reviewed the Snapdragon 888 variant), bad pricing made the device hard to recommend compared to the Galaxy S20 FE.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Galaxy S21 FE is gearing up to relaunch in the country with Snapdragon 888 very soon. The tipster also hints that the device will have 256GB of storage and a new Navy Blue option.

Exclusive 😆Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 variant promo material.S21 FE snapdragon 888 variant will launch in India in the next 10 days.- 256GB storage- Navy Blue colour option- Snapdragon 888#Samsung #SamsungS21FE #SamsungGalaxyS21FE pic.twitter.com/qW6rkGrxZTJune 30, 2023 See more

While the Snapdragon 888 is a three-year-old processor, and the device itself is a year old, which would make the launch rather confusing considering other Android phones available in the market. Not to mention, the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to launch sooner in the coming months.

Despite older internals, the alleged Galaxy S21 FE still has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A triple rear camera setup features two 12MP cameras and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the device equips a 32MP selfie shooter. It features a 4500mAh battery capacity with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

As for software, the Exynos version in India was the first to launch with One UI 4 (based on Android 12) with promised updates up to Android 15. The newer Snapdragon device could launch with Android 13 out of the box.

According to 91Mobiles, the alleged pricing was leaked before the rumored launch. The Galaxy S21 FE could get a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, lower than the Rs 54,999 for the original 8GB+128GB variant.

By comparison, the OnePlus 11R retails at Rs 39,999 and comes with a 120Hz display, 50MP triple rear cameras, 100W fast charging, Android 13, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC out of the box.