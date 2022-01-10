What you need to know
- The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now official in India.
- It will be available in the country starting January 11 for ₹49,999 (about $675).
- The value flagship comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Samsung's Exynos 2100 chipset, and a 4500mAh battery.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which made its global debut last week, has now been launched in India. Unlike the global variant, which features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, the Indian variant of the phone is powered by Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 2100 chip.
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a follow-up to the Galaxy S20 FE, which was among the best Android phones launched in 2020. As its name suggests, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is essentialy a watered-down version of the Galaxy S21.
The phone sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. In the camera department, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a triple-lens setup featuring a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 30x Space Zoom.
Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Other key specs of the value flagship include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and wireless fast charging 2.0. On the software front, the phone runs One UI 4 based on Android 12.
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been priced at ₹49,999 (about $675) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹53,999 (about $730) for the 8GB/256GB version. It will be available to purchase via Amazon.in, Samsung.com, as well as other leading online and offline retailers across the country from January 11. Color options include Olive, Lavender, White, and Graphite.
