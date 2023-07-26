The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on the Motorola Razr Plus with a massive cover screen

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 debuts in Seoul through Galaxy Unpacked event.

It features a new bigger cover screen but an identical foldable screen.

The clamshell foldable phone comes in two storage variants and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

The device is up for pre-order starting today, with broader availability from August 11.

The latest generation of foldables was just launched by Samsung in its home country of South Korea. Along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung introduced the more compact Galaxy Z Flip 5, which brings some notable upgrades. The phone greets users with a more prominent cover screen that Samsung calls the Flex Window.

The cover screen now measures 3.4 inches and is an AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The folder-shaped screen has a 720 x 748 resolution with 306 ppi pixel density. By comparison, its predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip 4, came with a tiny 1.9-inch screen.

Alongside Samsung, we have also seen other OEM makers opting for a larger cover screen approach, like the Motorola Razr Plus and Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

With the new Flex Window screen, Samsung is providing a wide range of new capabilities and upgrades to existing ones. The cover screen comes with plenty of customization options with graphical clocks that can even match with watch faces of the new Galaxy Watch 6 series.

The Flex Window's capabilities on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 include new widgets through which users will be able to check the weather, control music, or can have a glance at their global stocks with relevant widgets. Users will be able to view all these widgets at a glance, as the cover screen supports a multi-widget view as well.

Additionally, users will be able to view notifications, access Quick Settings, browse call history, and reply to texts hassle-free and without opening the clamshell foldable phone — thanks to the larger cover screen. Moreover, Samsung Wallet access is also available on the Flex Window in supported regions, and Samsung has worked with Google and others to even include optimized apps for the Flex Window like YouTube and Netflix.

The foldable screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains unchanged from the predecessor as it measures 6.7 inches featuring Full HD+ resolution coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The in-house developed Infinity Flex display comes with a tall 22:9 aspect ratio and features 2640 x 1080 resolution.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For durability, the Z Flip 5 comes with an IPX8 rating, and the frame surrounding the displays is made with Armor Aluminum. Both the displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The clamshell foldable phone is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, similar to the Galaxy S23 series. It is a slightly tweaked performance-driven SoC over the regular model, which powered most of the best Android phones this year.

The device features 8GB of RAM, aided by 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage. On the software front, it ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 out of the box. The device is assured of having five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, a promising move we have seen from Samsung for its previous foldable phones.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

As for optics, all the cameras remain mostly unchanged, featuring two 12MP cameras placed alongside the new cover screen. Samsung says that the primary cameras feature AI-powered enhancements and Nightography improvements over the previous model. Meanwhile, the hole-punch camera on the foldable screen is a 10MP sensor.

The foldable form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 lows the phone to utilize the FlexCam mode to the fullest. Users will be able to take advantage of the large cover screen and give the ability to capture selfies and video hands-free.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Keeping the lights on on both displays is a 3700mAh battery with 25W fast charge support, which promises to juice up the battery to 50% in thirty minutes. The device further supports wireless charging and Wireless power-sharing features.

The connectivity options of the foldable device include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (in select regions), and Bluetooth 5.3. The device equips a capacitive fingerprint sensor for authentication, which simultaneously acts as the power button. The Z Flip 5 equips Samsung Knox and Samsung Knox Vault for added security.

After the new cover screen, the best part of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boils down to its pricing, which starts at $999, the same as the predecessor model and its previous model, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colorways. Other color options like Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow will be sold via Samsung.com.

Preorders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will start from July 26, and for users across the globe, the wider availability commences from August 11 on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store, and major carriers and retailers.