Galaxy S23 FE video shows off the device from all angles

What you need to know

A Galaxy S23 FE video shows the device in 360 degrees, further strengthening past rumors.

The S23 FE is rumored to arrive with a 6.3-inch display with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

Current speculation suggests Samsung could release the S23 FE anywhere in Q4 2023 (October to the end of the year) alongside a Tab S9 FE and others.

It wouldn't be a new week if there weren't something new slipping through the cracks about Samsung's upcoming (and revived) FE phone. Known X tipster Evan Blass posted a short 360-degree video of the soon-to-be-released Galaxy S23 FE, further cementing much about the device we've seen before (via Android Police).

As it does its turns, the leaked video shows off the Galaxy S23 FE's right-side volume rocker and power button. The front clearly shows its centered punch-hole selfie camera on a flat frame, while the back features its clean, stacked triple camera array.

The device is shown in a Black Graphite colorway, as well.

Unfortunately, this video doesn't give us a good look at its display bezels, considering the phone is using a rather dark background. That's fine because several official-looking renders of the Galaxy S23 FE were spilled, showing off a few colors, and what its front display may look like for consumers. Due to the use of a lighter background, it looks like potential consumers can expect a display with some thicker bezels when compared to the flagship Galaxy S23, which it resembles quite heavily.

The leak also touched on the phone rumored to arrive in Pearl White, Purple Lavender, and Olive, in addition to Black Graphite.

Rumored renders in an assortment of colors came a few days after a substantial TENAA leak for the Galaxy S23 FE spoiled pretty much all Samsung might have. The listing detailed the device arriving with a 6.3-inch display with a rear camera array consisting of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

While it's likely U.S.-based consumers will be treated to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, those in Europe may well see the Exynos 2200 chipset instead.

All of this rumored information bubbling through the cracks could mean we're approaching a potential official launch of the new FE phone. Speculation suggests Samsung is eyeing a Q4 2023 launch window for its S23 FE, as well as releasing a Tab S9 FE and perhaps the Galaxy Buds FE, too.