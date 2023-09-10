Galaxy S23 FE listing reveals the device in full

What you need to know

Samsung's next Galaxy S series phone reaches China's TENAA listing.

It showcases the Galaxy S23 FE in full alongside expected specs.

It will have an octa-core chipset, a 4370mAh battery, and a 6.3-inch display.

The Galaxy S23 FE is likely one of Samsung's last remaining smartphone launches of the year and may take center stage this month. Ahead of the launch, the device allegedly reached TENAA certification in China.

The Galaxy S23 FE TENAA listing was first spotted by Slashleaks (via SamMobile), which has not only revealed the actual image of the device but also given us what to expect from the upcoming Fan Edition phone. The images shown in the certification don't add anything new to the earlier released renders of the Galaxy S23 FE. The device resembles the Galaxy S23 series, which is naturally anticipated from any Fan Edition phone from Samsung.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Slashleaks) (Image credit: Slashleaks) (Image credit: Slashleaks)

The listing confirms that it is a 5G capable handset with an octa-core chipset featuring clock speeds of up to 2.99GHz. It is likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the U.S. market, while other regions are expected to equip Samsung's Exynos 2200 SoC. The device provides up to 8GB of RAM backed by 128/256GB of onboard storage. It will also have a 6.3-inch display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and measures 8.2mm in thickness.

The certification also reveals the battery capacity of the alleged Galaxy S23 FE featuring 4370mAh, and previous rumors have hinted at 25W charging. Also, the triple rear camera system will involve a 50MP primary camera aided by an 8MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto sensor. The selfie shooter will have a 10MP sensor on the front.

The TENAA certification comes precisely a month after it passed India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) agency, implying the launch is relatively imminent. The device bore an SM-711B/DS model number in the BIS, whereas the TENAA certification included an SM-S7110 model. As for pricing, the device is expected to arrive with a Rs 54,999 (~$662) price tag for the 128GB variant and Rs 59,999 (~$722) for the 256GB variant, noted by reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav on X.