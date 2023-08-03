The Galaxy S23 FE is real, and it's coming to India

The Galaxy S21 FE proved to be a best-seller in India, so much so that Samsung rolled out a refreshed variant a few months ago that was powered by the Snapdragon 888 instead of the Exynos 2100. It looks like Samsung is set to add to the FE portfolio in India by introducing the Galaxy S23 FE in the country.

The Galaxy S23 FE has been teased for quite a while now, and we're now getting a clearer picture of the device thanks to a spate of leaks. The latest such leak (via MySmartPrice) sees the device pass through the India's product certification agency, Bureau of Indian Standards, and while we didn't get the model name, the model number SM-S711B/DS is a dead ringer for the S23 FE.

The B in the designation suggests the Indian model will feature the Exynos 2200, with Samsung also considering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version, likely for the U.S. and Korea. Obviously, we'll have to wait and see if this is the case, but considering the demand for the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy phones in India, it is surprising that Samsung isn't choosing to release that variant in the country.

An earlier leak revealed that the S23 FE would offer a 4500mAh battery with 25W wired charging along with 15W wireless charging, and the phone is slated to feature a trio of cameras at the back, including a 50MP main lens.

Leaked design renders also showed off the Galaxy S23 FE in all its glory, and like its predecessors, the phone is set to use a similar design aesthetic as its Galaxy S23 siblings.

No word on a launch date yet, but if history is any indication, we should see a formal announcement followed by a launch sometime in early Q4 — the timing would allow Samsung to position the S23 FE as an alternative to the Pixel 8.