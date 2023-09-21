Galaxy S23 FE and Tab S9 FE appear on Google Play Console, doubling down on specs

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 FE has appeared on the Google Play Console with one variation featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 while the other hosts the Exynos 2200.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE also appeared, showing signs of a Wi-Fi only device with 6GB of RAM and Android 13.

Renders and specs for the Galaxy Tab A9 were spotted and it looks like the tablet could unfortunately feature some pretty thick bezels.

Rumor has it we're approaching Samsung's Fan Edition season, and some new discoveries are surfacing some internal specifications about the devices.

As detailed by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G has been spotted on the Google Play Console. According to its listing, there are two versions of the device: one bearing product ID "r11q" while the other goes by "r11s." The Play Console seemingly shows the former arriving with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while the latter may sport Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset.

The Qualcomm-strengthened device is paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, while the one hosting Samsung's in-house chip is listed with an Xclipse 920.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The database also shows the existence of around 8GB of RAM for both versions of the Galaxy S23 FE phones and states its arrival is likely to include Android 13, which isn't a surprise. If that isn't a headscratcher, the Google Play Console continues to list several other variants of Samsung's return to the FE series. It's not entirely clear what these different versions could mean, so we will have to wait and see what happens officially.

Additionally, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab A9 have appeared in the Google Play database, also discovered by MySmartPrice. The Wi-Fi-only version of the Tab S9 FE was listed with model number "gst9fewifi," 6GB of RAM, and the Android 13 OS.

Furthermore, the device will likely utilize the Exynos 1380 chip and the Mali G68 GPU. Following that, the Tab A9 listing details that it may hit the market with the MediaTek Helio G99, Mali G57 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and Android 13. As a side note, a recent rumor stated this new A series addition could arrive with a 5,000mAh battery.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The database overview offered a pretty good look at what appears to be a rendering for the Galaxy Tab A9. Unfortunately, it looks like consumers are in for some pretty thick bezels around its display.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE's Play Console appearance doubles down on a previous rumor about the tablet. Spotted alongside a pricing leak, the tablet might offer a 6GB RAM option for consumers alongside a 12GB choice, as well. The vanilla Tab S9 FE is expected to hit shelves with an 11-inch display, while its Plus sibling has the potential to sport a 12.4-inch display.

After the rather large TENAA leak involving the Galaxy S23 FE, there's some information here that has remained consistent. One thing, most notably, is the existence of Samsung packing two different chips into the device for different regions. It's expected that those in the U.S. will receive the Qualcomm version, while the E.U. gets the Exynos chip.

Moreover, the 8GB of RAM for the Fan Edition phone was paired with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. Its design was spoiled as it showed the phone featuring a 6.3-inch display and a 50MP primary camera as part of its triple camera array.

We're still in the waiting room for these new FE devices. However, we might not have to wait long. Whispered rumors are suggesting Samsung could be preparing to host a launch event in Q4 2023 for the Galaxy S23 FE and the Tab S9 FE. If true, that would mean the devices would land in our hands sometime between October and the end of the year.