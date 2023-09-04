Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition pricing tipped ahead of the release

What you need to know

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus in October.

Ahead of the release, the European pricing of the base variants leaked.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is believed to start at €549.99 for the base variant.

Samsung is yet to announce the launch dates of its upcoming Fan Edition devices, including the latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE, FE Plus, and the much anticipated Galaxy S23 FE. While the launch awaits, a new leak shares the possible pricing of the Fan Edition tablets.

The leak comes from SamInsider, which has shared pricing details from an alleged European retail database that implies the Galaxy Tab S9 FE retailing at €549.99 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The variant mentioned is Wi-Fi only and equips an 11-inch screen. Meanwhile, the regular Tab S9 (Wi-Fi) with 8GB+128GB variant launched early this year cost €899.

(Image credit: SamInsider)

On the other hand, the Plus model is supposedly priced at €749.99, featuring 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB built-in storage, and features a larger 12.4-inch display, and a Wi-Fi model. The pricing might vary slightly with the inclusion of VAT and other duty charges, notes SamInsider.

The SamInsider report further notes that given the alleged tablets spotted in the recent FCC certification, Samsung is likely to launch these Fan Edition devices through another Galaxy Unpacked event aimed for October this year. It also corroborates with the earlier leak from tipster Max Jambor hinting at a launch likely to happen in Q4 2023. The launch event could unveil the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via WolfOfTablet)

These are notable devices expected to go against the best Android tablets and aim to provide one-of-a-kind premium experiences by borrowing goodies from their flagship counterparts.