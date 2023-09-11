Samsung could spice up its budget Android tablet lineup with a new flavor

What you need to know

A support page for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 has been spotted on Samsung's website.

The tablet also recently appeared on Bluetooth SIG's portal a few weeks after a Plus variant showed up on the organization's website.

More recently, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus received certification from the Federal Communications Commission, suggesting an imminent announcement.

Samsung's successor to the Galaxy Tab A8 could be inching closer to launch, as evidenced by new certification and regulatory listings as well as a support page on the company's website.

There's a good chance that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is in the works, as there's a dedicated page for it on Samsung's Latin American website, as spotted by SamMobile. The as-yet-unannounced slate carries the model number SM-X115.

This isn't the first time the upcoming tablet has been spotted online, with a Bluetooth SIG listing recently revealing its existence. On the organization's portal, the tablet is also identified as SM-X115.

A few weeks earlier, a Plus variant showed up on Bluetooth SIG, where it's said to have Bluetooth 5.1 support. Interestingly, the vanilla version supports Bluetooth 5.3, as per the newer listing. Despite the Plus variant's apparent lower Bluetooth version, its existence will most likely give Samsung's budget Android tablet lineup a shot in the arm with a beefier specs sheet.

MySmartPrice also got wind of the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus' appearance on the FCC's website, which spills the beans on the tablet's dimension. According to the certification listing, the slate will measure 257.11 × 168.66 × 6.94mm and support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The tablet is also said to have a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

On the other hand, previous rumors have it that the regular Galaxy Tab A9 will have a smaller 5,000mAh battery than the Plus model, but it will still support 15W fast charging. It will also be smaller in size, measuring in at 210.7mm (length) x 124.7mm (width). This makes it a good option for people who want a compact and portable tablet.

Samsung has yet to announce a release date for the two tablets, but if previous releases of the Galaxy Tab A series are any indication, they could hit store shelves in early 2024.