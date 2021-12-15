Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Tab A lineup of tablets with the Galaxy Tab A8 launch on Wednesday, promising a faster performance than its predecessor and more internal storage capacity.

By looking at the specs sheet, it's reasonable to tell that this upgrade does not vary in leaps and bounds over its predecessor, which is currently one of the best Android tablets. That said, the latest slate may impress those looking for a good tablet without breaking the bank.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor that, according to Samsung, is 10% faster than the Snapdragon 662 SoC found in the Galaxy Tab A7. However, the company did not mention the specific chipset under the hood, but recent rumors suggested a Unisoc Tiger T618.

The tablet also boasts an immersive viewing experience for power streaming users, thanks to its 10.5-inch display with ultra-slim bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. As a result, the screen-to-body ratio has increased to 80%, providing more screen real estate for your favorite shows and games than the previous model. Its display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution as well.