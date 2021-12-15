What you need to know
- Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Galaxy Tab A8.
- Its latest mid-range tablet boasts some nifty upgrade over its predecessor.
- Samsung has yet to announce its price, but the device will be up for grabs in Europe in late December.
Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Tab A lineup of tablets with the Galaxy Tab A8 launch on Wednesday, promising a faster performance than its predecessor and more internal storage capacity.
By looking at the specs sheet, it's reasonable to tell that this upgrade does not vary in leaps and bounds over its predecessor, which is currently one of the best Android tablets. That said, the latest slate may impress those looking for a good tablet without breaking the bank.
The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor that, according to Samsung, is 10% faster than the Snapdragon 662 SoC found in the Galaxy Tab A7. However, the company did not mention the specific chipset under the hood, but recent rumors suggested a Unisoc Tiger T618.
The tablet also boasts an immersive viewing experience for power streaming users, thanks to its 10.5-inch display with ultra-slim bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. As a result, the screen-to-body ratio has increased to 80%, providing more screen real estate for your favorite shows and games than the previous model. Its display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution as well.
Another notable improvement for the Galaxy Tab A8 is the additional storage option. The previous model only had a maximum storage capacity of 64GB. The latest model now comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities, with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. This is the first time that Samsung's Galaxy Tab A family has provided this much storage space. You can even expand this to a maximum storag of 1TB via a microSD card slot.
On the optics side, the device includes an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. It also packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for up to 15W fast charging. However, only a 7.75W power adapter is included in the box, so the 15W charger must be purchased separately.
The device also supports LTE and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, though the LTE model may not be available in certain markets. It will be initially available in Europe later this month, and it will ship in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold colorways.
Samsung will release the Galaxy Tab A8 in other countries including the U.S. in January 2022, though pricing for all markets remains unknown for the time being.
