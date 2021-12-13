Samsung's successor to the Galaxy Tab A7 first popped up in September, thanks to a bunch of high-resolution renders from leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer. Those leaked images revealed a striking similarity between the most recent version and the upcoming model, and a set of new renders has now leaked to corroborate that.

Courtesy of WinFuture, a bunch of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 renders appeared online. The tablet will reportedly sport a 10.5-inch FullHD+ LCD screen, larger than its predecessor's 10.4-inch display. The screen could also have a 16:10 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it may be powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The internal storage apparently comes in three configurations: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. These are presumably expandable via a microSD card slot.