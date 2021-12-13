What you need to know
- Samsung's next budget Android tablet has leaked in new renders.
- The Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 appears to borrow its predecessor's design.
- It could be available from January 2022 starting at €230 in Europe.
Samsung's successor to the Galaxy Tab A7 first popped up in September, thanks to a bunch of high-resolution renders from leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer. Those leaked images revealed a striking similarity between the most recent version and the upcoming model, and a set of new renders has now leaked to corroborate that.
Courtesy of WinFuture, a bunch of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 renders appeared online. The tablet will reportedly sport a 10.5-inch FullHD+ LCD screen, larger than its predecessor's 10.4-inch display. The screen could also have a 16:10 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, it may be powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The internal storage apparently comes in three configurations: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. These are presumably expandable via a microSD card slot.
Like its predecessor, which is one of the best cheap Android tablets, the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8 could include an 8MP camera on the back with no LED flash, while a fixed-focus 5MP shooter sits on the front.
A 7,040mAh battery will supposedly juice up the slate. It could also feature Dolby Atmos support, face unlock, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
According to rumors, the tablet will come in three colorways: gray, pink, and silver. The device is said to be available in both Wi-Fi-only and LTE options. It might also run Android 11 out of the box.
In Europe, the Galaxy Tab A8 may cost €230 and shipping is expected to start in the second half of January 2022.
