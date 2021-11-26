Compact and travel-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite For the serious worker Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great alternative to the Galaxy Tab A7 if you're looking for something compact and travel friendly. It's smaller, weighs less, and has a sturdy frame so you can confidently pop it into your bag to bring with you. It's also the ideal family tablet for sharing. $130 at Amazon Pros Compact and lightweight

Within Samsung's expansive line-up of tablets, many of which are among the best Android tablets you can get, are two models in particular: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. When looking at the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite vs. Galaxy A7, you'll notice they offer similar specs that will appeal to those using the tablet for work and play. But there are some notable differences between them in terms of aesthetics and under the hood.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the newer model of the two, introduced in May 2021. While the Galaxy Tab A7 was revealed in Fall 2020, it remains a strong contender. But which one you should get really requires digging down into what each offers for your specific use case scenarios.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite vs. Galaxy A7: Power and specs

The biggest and most obvious difference between the two tablets is that the Galaxy Tab A7 has a much bigger screen, making it a better option for things like video calls, watching videos, gaming, and viewing large files or websites in all their glory. But there's more to it than meets the eye.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Screen Size 8.7 inches 10.4 inches Screen Resolution 1340x800 WXGA+ TFT 2000x1200 WUXGA+ TFT Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, 3.5mm, Smart Switch Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, 3.5mm, Smart Switch Speaker Dolby Atmos quad speaker system Dolby Atmos quad speaker system Camera Rear 8MP AF, Front 2MP Rear 8MP AF, 5MP front Processor Octa-core processor (4 x 2.3GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz) Qualcomm SM6115 processor Colors Grey, Silver Dark Grey, Silver, Gold Operating System Android Android Internal Memory 32GB, 64GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) 32GB, 64GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) Memory 3GB RAM 3GB RAM Battery 5,100mAh 7,040mAh Dimensions 8.37 x 4.91 x 0.31 inches 9.75 x 6.2 x 0.28 inches Weight 367 g 476 g

For one, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has an octa-core processor while the Galaxy Tab A7 has a Qualcomm SM6115 processor, and both run on Android OS. They're both pretty powerful, and along with 3GB of RAM will get what you need done, although you can expect the Galaxy A7 to have slightly more power, making it more suitable for business or educational use or serious entertainment.

Both come in either 32GB or 64GB iterations, but you can expand storage up to 1TB with either tablet via an optional microSD card. That's more than enough room for tons of work files, personal photos, videos, games, and more.

Audibly, both feature Dolby Atmos surround sound technology, so you'll get an immersive audio experience regardless of which you choose. Both also come with a free two-month trial to YouTube Premium, but the Galaxy A7 also adds six months of free Spotify Premium, which could be a deciding factor for music lovers. Both also have 3.5mm stereo jacks, an important inclusion if you're still holding on to your favorite pair of wired headphones or earbuds.

One UI technology is included with both tablets, which makes it easy to start something on one device, like a movie on your compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone, then resume it seamlessly on the tablet.

Both have front and rear cameras, with the same 8MP autofocus rear camera that can capture 1920x1080 FHD videos at 30 frames-per-second (FPS). However, the A7 has a much better front camera at 5MP versus 2MP. This will matter if you plan to take a lot of selfies or do a lot of video calls since you'll look much clearer and will get more detailed selfies with the A7. The Galaxy A7's front-facing camera is also landscape-oriented, making it even more appealing for group photos and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite vs. Galaxy A7: Looks and usability

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Tab A7 both come in gray and silver finishes, though the A7 comes in a darker shade of gray. The A7 also adds an elegant gold option for those who love to feel regal. As noted, the Galaxy A7 has a much larger 10.4-inch screen versus the A7 Lite's 8.7-inch screen. This could make a huge difference when watching movies, playing games, or enjoying video calls, particularly when you consider that the A7's screen is also higher resolution at 2000x1200 pixels versus the A7 Lite's 1340x800 screen. It's also ultra-widescreen.

With that said, depending on how and where you plan to use the tablet, you might be willing to sacrifice a bit on size and resolution if it means you can more easily pop the tablet into your bag and bring it with you. Not only is the A7 Lite lighter, slimmer, and more compact than the A7, but it also comes with a sturdier metal frame that gives you greater peace of mind when bringing it out and about. This also makes it more appealing as a family tablet designed for sharing that you can hand over to the kids for road trips, for example.

Both tablets feature a long-lasting battery and fast charging, though the A7's battery is slightly bigger at 7,040mAh. That said, considering it also has a faster processor, both tablets likely last for similar lengths of time before they need recharging. And both use USB-C for recharging.

With both, you can also easily connect them to other compatible Samsung devices for sharing things like photos, reminders, notes, and calendar events through the Quick Share feature.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite vs. Galaxy A7: What else you should consider

Connectivity-wise, both tablets boast the same options, including Wi-Fi (no LTE or 5G), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, and Smart Switch. They also have the same four sensors for GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.

However, the Galaxy A7 adds some features that will appeal particularly to those who will be using the tablet for work, including biometric authentication, double tap to wake, and Samsung Knox security. This makes the tablet more secure, particularly if you plan to use it on the go, while traveling, at the office, or in a variety of locations. Such features aren't really necessary for a tablet you'll be sharing with the family, and thus are not included in the A7 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite vs. Galaxy A7: Which should you buy?

When deciding between the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite vs. Galaxy A7, it really comes down to how and why you want the tablet. Since both are fairly close in price, it isn't really a budget question. If you plan to take the tablet with you and share it with the family, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the obvious choice. It's slim, compact, lightweight, and has a sturdy frame so you can use it, hand it to your spouse or child and not be so concerned about it being mishandled.

However, if the tablet will be used for work purposes or solo movie watching, gaming, or other bandwidth-hungry and high-resolution activities, the Galaxy Tab A7 might be the better option. You'll notice the difference in screen resolution and size, and the more powerful processor will come in handy as you multitask.

