OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 12: Is it worth the upgrade?

When a new model arrives, comparing the older model to the newer one is always necessary. You want to see the differences between the latest and previous models to decide if the upgrade is worth your money. That's why a OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 12 comparison is crucial.

You won't find helpful features such as Circle to Search, but that doesn't mean OnePlus doesn't have other great features worth using. The OnePlus 13 is only available for pre-order in China, breaking the usual December launch tradition.

Unfortunately, there is no official word on the Android phone's worldwide launch, but if it follows the pattern of the OnePlus 12 set, we might see a global launch in January. In the side-by-side comparison, let's see if the latest model is worth replacing the previous one.

OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 12: Design

(Image credit: OnePlus)

There is not much difference between the two phones regarding design, but there are details to mention. For example, the camera visor leaves the extra metal framing behind, while the new model gives it a cleaner look. It also keeps the alert slider on the side.

The OnePlus 13 now has a circular camera visor that looks neater. The latest model measures 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9mm and weighs 213 grams with a glass back and 210 grams with a leather back. It has a crystal shield super ceramic display and an aluminum alloy metal middle frame. The smartphone is available in Blue, Black, and White colors.

The bezels are also thinner, and the build is marginally lighter. Moreover, the flatter design is great for avoiding accidental screen inputs. The OnePlus 13 has an IP68/IP69 rating, meaning the phone can be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes or handle high water pressure at close range.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 has rounded edges and smooth curves, and as Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda says in his review, its back "looks striking," especially with the Flowy Emerald finish. In addition, it measures 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15mm and is heavier than the latest model, at 220 grams. You can get the OnePlus 12 in Silky Black or Flowy Esmerald, which gives the phone a luxurious look.

Further, the OnePlus 12 has a lower IP65 rating, meaning it's dust-proof but can only withstand low-pressure jets from all directions, splashes, and sprays, not submersion.

OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 12: Display

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The display of the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 12 has not changed much. Both models have a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED QHD+ display with a 3168 x 1440 resolution. They also share a 510ppi pixel density, 4,500 nits of brightness, an Always-on display, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phones' other specifications include Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which provide brighter highlights and a deeper black.

However, the smartphones protect their respective displays differently since the OnePlus 13 has Crystal Shield super-ceramic glass, while the older OnePlus 12 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 12: Hardware

(Image credit: OnePlus)

In terms of hardware, some specs remain the same, while others have changed. For example, the OnePlus 13 and the 12 still share 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. They also share the same RAM, and you can choose from 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB options. Once you know which memory option to go with, it's time to see how they differ in other areas.

Both OnePlus phones also share the same USB Type-C 3.2 connector, an infrared port, and no radio. They also share 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Both phones have stereo speakers and can record in 8K.

The OnePlus 13 has a 50MP wide, 50MP telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide camera. The latest model also has the same 32MP selfie camera as its predecessor, which is still great for selfies. Yet, it still doesn't have a headphone jack and a card slot. The latest model one-ups the older one with a bigger 6,000mAh battery and 5W reverse wired charging to help keep your phone charged.

And when it comes to security, the latest OnePlus provides more security with its fingerprint sensor, which uses an ultrasonic version that bounces sound waves off your finger to create a 3D map of it. This would make it very difficult for someone to get unauthorized access to your phone. The OnePlus 13 also has a better Snapdragon 8 Elite processor thanks to the Oryon CPU core. With this one, you get a more power-efficient processor that performs better. The latest OnePlus 13 also has an upgraded Vapor Cooling system that gives you better thermal conductivity.

The OnePlus 12 also has the same 50MP wide camera but an inferior 48MP ultrawide and a better 64MP telephoto camera. The older model also lacks a headphone jack and a card slot. The battery on this model isn't as big since it has a 5,400mAh battery, but it's still a decent size. The newer model may have a better processor, but that doesn't mean that last year's model can't say it has a powerful processor with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OnePlus 13 OnePlus 12 OS Android 15, four software updates Android 14, four software updates Display 6.82-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (3168x1440), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,600 nits (HBM), 4,500 nits (HDR), Crystal Shield super-ceramic glass 6.82-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (3168x1440), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,600 nits (HBM), 4,500 nits (HDR), Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB/ 16GB/ 24GB/ 1TB 12GB/ 16GB/ 24GB/ 1TB Storage 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB UFS 4.0 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB UFS 4.0 Cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, 32MP selfie 50MP main, 64MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, 32MP selfie Ingress protection IP68/IP69 IP65 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Battery 6,000mAh battery 5400mAh battery Dimensions 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5mm 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.1mm Weight 210g / 213g 220g Colors Black, Blue, White Flowy Emerald, Silky Black, Glacial White

OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 12: Software

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There is not much difference between the two phones regarding software, only that the newer OnePlus 13 comes with OxygenOS 15 on top of Android 15. Even though there is no detailed info on everything the OnePlus 13 can do regarding software, you can expect it to have plenty of customizability and a fluid interface. Also, The China model runs on ColorOS, while the international version has OxygenOS. Both phones have helpful features, such as an IR blaster to control home appliances.

The OnePlus 13 has AI features such as Object removal, AI voice summary for calls, and Clear Face. More are coming, but OnePlus has not officially confirmed when they will be available.

The OnePlus 12 has a helpful feature called AI Eraser, allowing you to remove unwanted people or objects from your pictures so you always get the perfect one every time. While OnePlus does add pre-installed bloatware to their phones, the OnePlus 12 offers other great features like Smart Notifications. The privacy-conscious feature hides your notifications from others when it's not you looking at the screen. As soon you look at your phone, your notifications reappear instantly. Other fun and useful features include getting camera access by drawing a letter on your display.

OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 12: Which one wins?

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Both phones are from the same company and offer great specs, but the latest model usually has a few specs that match up with the previous model. What might make you upgrade will be the upgrades on the new model and whether they are worth the money.

If you're on a budget, waiting for the next model might be a good idea since both models share various specs, such as the same display, storage, and RAM options. However, getting the OnePlus 13 is excellent if you can afford it since it will have more AI features than the OnePlus 12. If you're in an area where it's not available yet, waiting to see what your phone version has is best.

The OnePlus 12 currently sells for $650 on Amazon, while the OnePlus 13 is on sale only in China for $632 for the 12GB/256GB model and $843 for the 24GB/1TB model. There is no official release date for the latest model, but if you use the OnePlus 12 as an indication, you can see a January 2025 launch.

