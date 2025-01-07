Does the OnePlus 13 support MagSafe wireless charging?

Does the OnePlus 13 support MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging? Best answer: The OnePlus 13 supports Qi2 wireless charging speeds out of the box (15W) and can connect to Qi2 and MagSafe accessories with OnePlus' official magnetic cases. However, there are no MagSafe or Qi2 magnets built into the phone. Separately, OnePlus' own wireless charging tech provides up to 50W wireless charging.

Battery life and charging on the OnePlus 13

Qi2, a wireless charging standard that pairs 15W speeds with magnetic connection for cases, chargers, and accessories, became available for Android OEMs last year. While the OnePlus 13 does not fully support the Qi2 charging specification the same way iPhones do because it lacks internal magnets, it will work with Qi2 chargers at the full 15W speeds. Additionally, using an official OnePlus 13 Magnetic Case will provide the full MagSafe/Qi2 experience.

The Wireless Power Consortium, which manages the Qi2 standard, says that magnets are required for a phone to be Qi2 branded. However, it just announced a "Qi2 Ready" branding that is meant for phones like the OnePlus 13. These phones technically support Qi2's 15W wireless charging specification and work with accessories that add magnetic connection separately. In "approved combinations," the WPC says these Qi2 Ready devices and accessories will deliver the full Qi2 user experience.

Although the OnePlus 13 isn't officially branded as Qi2 Ready, the phone will effectively offer the same experience as a Qi2 phone when paired with a Magnetic Case.

The official OnePlus 13 Magnetic Cases add a magnetic ring for Qi2 and MagSafe connection. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On top of that, the OnePlus 13 supports OnePlus's own wireless charging technology. This enables up to 50W fast wireless charging when used with the AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger. The flagship smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery capacity, so it'll last a while between charges. Alternatively, you can use a USB-C cable for 80W wired charging.

OnePlus told Android Central that it didn't include inbuilt Qi2/MagSafe magnets in the OnePlus 13 because they can interfere with other components and lose strength over time. By using a case for the magnets, you can easily swap out a case if the magnets lose strength.

To sum up, you can get 15W charging speeds by using the OnePlus 13 with any Qi2-enabled charger or accessory out of the box, but you will need to add magnets by using an official or third-party magnetic case for secure connection with chargers and accessories.

OnePlus 13 One of 2025's best phones is here The best phone of 2025 might be already here, because the OnePlus 13 is an absolute powerhouse. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a great display and camera system, and Qi2/MagSafe support when paired with a case.