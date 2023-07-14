Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus renders appear ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event

What you need to know

Samsung could have two more tablets in the pipeline for Galaxy Unpacked.

They are dubbed Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus and renders of both have been leaked.

Both FE variants are expected to be powered by Exynos 1380.

Samsung may release numerous models of tablets at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, even though it's intended to highlight foldable devices. That's because new leaks and renders indicate FE versions of the Tab S9 series are gearing up to launch soon.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is already expected to launch at the Unpacked event comprising a trio of devices: the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra. Now, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) has shared alleged renders of the new Fan Edition devices of the Tab S9 and the Tab S9 Plus, indicating what to expect from their upcoming launch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via WolfOfTablet) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via WolfOfTablet)

Hemmerstoffer partnered with WolfofTablet to reveal the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus renders; they both collaborated to showcase Galaxy Tab S9 Plus renders. The alleged renders of the FE Plus variant imply a familiar design to the S9 Plus renders. The display comes with sizable bezels and dual cameras at the back. Interestingly, they aren't aided by an LED flash, meaning Samsung chose to omit it altogether since the FE falls under the affordable Android tablets segment.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus will likely sport a 12.9-inch LCD and be relatively slimmer, measuring 6.54mm in thickness. The tablet is believed to be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC and backed by at least 8GB of RAM. The WolfofTablet further notes that it bears the SM-X616B model number and equips dual speakers for audio. The S9 FE Plus would rely on a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via MediaPeanut) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via MediaPeanut)

OnLeaks has also shared the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet renders in collaboration with MediaPeanut. This device also looks familiar to the Plus sibling. However, it would equip a single camera at the back, also without an LED flash. It will feature a 10.9-inch display (likely an LCD) and measure 6.7mm in thickness. The rest of the features and sensor placements resemble the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus model.

Despite being Fan Edition tablets, the renders imply that they are well built and live up to the exceptions of Samsung tablets. Last year's Galaxy Tab S8 series remains on the best Android tablets list; the next iteration is expected to do the same.

It's not clear if the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will also be unveiled at Unpacked, but if they are, it would give consumers a wide variety of options this year.