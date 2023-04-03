Leaked Galaxy Tab S9 Plus renders show a Tab S8 Plus twin that borrows from the S23

What you need to know

WolfOfTablet and OnLeaks have released renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+.

These renders look very similar to the Tab S8+, except for a new distinctive design for the rear camera module.

The leaked specs for the Plus' size, display speakers, and connectivity also match the last generation nearly exactly.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is on the way; current leaks point to it arriving this summer. But based on Monday's leaked renders of the Tab S9+, any differences between it and the Tab S8+ will be beneath the surface, save one.

WolfOfTablet (opens in new tab) and prolific leaker OnLeaks (opens in new tab) have revealed the first Galaxy Tab S9+ renders, along with some leaked specs that show how little has changed since the last generation.

According to the site, the Galaxy Tab S9+ may have a 12.4-inch display with 2800 x 1752 resolution (266 ppi), quad speakers, USB Type-C 3.2 port with 45W charging, dual rear cameras, and an S Pen magnetic strip on the back — all totally unchanged from the Tab S8+.

Also, the Tab S9+ will likely once again have an in-display fingerprint sensor and no 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the leak.

You can see the near-identical look in the renders below, but you'll note that the rear camera sensors, which used to rest in a single elevated module with the LED, now share the same naked look as the Galaxy S23 cameras.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Wolf of Tablet / OnLeaks) (Image credit: Wolf of Tablet / OnLeaks) (Image credit: Wolf of Tablet / OnLeaks) (Image credit: Wolf of Tablet / OnLeaks)

These protruding rear cameras tend to collect dust and grime on the Galaxy S23 phones, but you can mitigate that somewhat with a case. Since you don't put a tablet in your pocket, though, it may be less of an issue with the Tab S9+.

We assume the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra will share this new look, except with their standard 11- and 14.6-inch display sizes.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Tab S9+ allegedly measures 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm, making it a tiny bit narrower than the 285 x 185 x 5.7 mm Tab S8+. Probably not enough to notice the difference in your hands.

WolfOfTablet writer Ernests Embutnieks claims the only significant difference is that the Tab S9+ could have a "secondary sensor" that activates when the tablet is in landscape mode. He says, "we aren’t sure of exactly what this sensor is, but we’re expecting it to be a secondary selfie camera meant for video calls."

We like the 12MP UW selfie cam in the Tab S8+ series already, so we're curious how this secondary sensor will improve the video call experience if it exists.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S9 will have an IP67 water resistance rating, which would be the most significant upgrade of all. And we expect the tablet to employ the same Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with overclocked performance as the Galaxy S23 series.

We're very curious to see what other upgrades Samsung brings to the table with the Galaxy Tab S9 series, given how similar it looks to its predecessor. For now, the Galaxy Tab S8 series tops our list of the best Android tablets with no real rivals for the throne.