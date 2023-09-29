Galaxy S24 Ultra leak reveals very subtle design changes

What you need to know

High-quality renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra leak online, following leaks of the smaller S24.

They reveal a familiar redesign akin to the predecessor, albeit with smaller bezels around the display and a slightly lighter chassis.

The phone is expected to launch in early 2024, likely in January.

After sharing the first possible renders of the Galaxy S24, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has come up with the Galaxy S24 Ultra renders in collaboration with SmartPrix. The high-quality renders reveal a heavy resemblance to the predecessor Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The design is mostly the same, featuring a near bezel-less display on the front, and an identical rear camera placement, according to new renders. The display is said to measure 6.8 inches and will feature a WQHD+ resolution.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ SmartPrix) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ SmartPrix) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ SmartPrix)

The dedicated S-Pen slot seems to be in place like the previous ultra model, and a section on the side of the frame is likely for the mmWave or UWB (Ultra-wideband) antenna.

On the dimensions front, the upcoming Ultra reportedly measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.7 mm. This makes it slightly shorter, wider, and a tad bit thinner than the S23 Ultra. SmartPrix speculates that Samsung could adopt a titanium frame on the S24 Ultra akin to the recent Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which could make it weigh less than its predecessor.

The frame is also flatter, similar to the S23 Ultra, resulting in a very subtle curve to the display. Hemmerstoffer comments on the display, saying it's somewhere between flat and curved.

It seems the #Samsung #GalaxyS24Ultra display drives many you crazy...😁Flat or Curved?... I would say in between... But here a close up shot which should answer that question once and for all... You're welcome...😉 pic.twitter.com/IVnLfmsCbsSeptember 29, 2023 See more

The other expected specifications from the Galaxy S24 Ultra include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which will also be announced next month at Snapdragon Summit. Besides, we could likely see an increase in peak brightness to 2200 from 1750 nits from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We might as well see an improved 200MP camera, and the device is likely to settle with a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

The alleged renders are surfacing way ahead of the launch, which is now rumored to have an early launch date of January 2024. Nonetheless, it is good to see what Samsung is packing for the next major Unpacked event, even if there aren't too many external changes.