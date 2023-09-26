New Galaxy S24 rumor points to a mid-January launch

What you need to know

Samsung is rumored to be unveiling the Galaxy S23 series on January 18.

This is earlier than expected as Galaxy S phones usually see the light of day near the end of February.

In addition to the Galaxy S24, it's speculated that the Galaxy Ring will also enter the foray and — perhaps — steal the spotlight.

Attention already seems to be focused on Samsung’s next flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 series, which we knew are expected in early 2024. However, we may have some clarity on the exact launch date, and if that is to be believed, the S24 series may be coming out sooner than expected.

As noted by consistently reliable tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, Samsung might roll out the S24 series on January 18 (via GSMArena.com ). If this indeed ends up happening, this will be a little earlier than usual, as the Galaxy S phones usually see the light of day near the end of February.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Samsung pushed up the timeline. The brand’s predecessor, for instance, received its debut on February 1. And now, it looks like the company wants to release its first flagship product of 2024 even earlier than that, hence the change in timelines.

However, one thing to note is that this is still a rumor, and — with the launch still several months away — we still have to wait to see what exactly Samsung has up its sleeves for the next iteration of the Galaxy S devices.

That said, the vanilla and Plus Galaxy S24 models are considered to come equipped with upgraded LTPO displays , similar to Samsung’s “Ultra” phones. The upcoming devices are also said to adorn bigger batteries and camera upgrades, with the Ultra variant possibly sporting a 50MP telephoto lens.