Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus tipped to receive an 'Ultra' display upgrade

New rumors suggest Samsung may upgrade its base Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus with LTPO displays for better refresh rate and battery power management.

It was also stated the devices could sport slimmer bezels come launch.

An alleged S24 Plus device was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

New rumors are beginning to swirl about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series and its possible display changes.

Twitter tipster Ice Universe made a very brief tweet stating the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may switch over to using LTPO displays (via GSMArena). Additionally, Ice Universe rumored that both phones might also see slimmer bezels when compared to the recently released iterations of the Galaxy S23 series. They add that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design language may not differ much from the S23 Ultra in terms of bezels.

Yes, Galaxy S24/24+ uses LTPO screen.August 1, 2023 See more

Nothing is concrete right now. However, the switch to using LTPO displays on the entirety of the Galaxy S24 series could be a good thing. Currently, only the Galaxy S23 Ultra utilizes an LTPO display which switches between refresh rates on its own without relying on the GPU and, in turn, aiding in power management.

Samsung has commonly continued this trend for its "Ultra" phones, leaving the other two out of its most notable features.

There were some other rumors regarding the Galaxy S24 display back in May, which suggested an upgrade could be possible. According to the rumors, Samsung may be interested in boosting the refresh rate of the entire series, pushing it to 144Hz instead of the 120Hz provided by the S23 series.

Typically, a higher refresh rate is pretty noticeable as it makes scrolling, videos, and gaming feel a lot more fluid and clean. With past rumors suggesting Samsung may be interested in boosting this area, alongside what we're hearing now, maybe the rumors hold a bit of water after all.

While we wait, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Plus seemingly appeared on Geekbench ahead of its launch. The alleged device contained a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as well as Android 14. The existence of the Qualcomm chip could signify the phone's U.S. version, as there have been rumors stating Samsung may swap that out for the Exynos 2400 chip in Europe.