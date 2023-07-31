Alleged Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus hits Geekbench way ahead of launch

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus benchmark test gives us an idea of what to expect from Samsung's next flagship.

The device will likely be powered by the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Another leak points to the battery capacities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 will be the next anticipated flagship-tier smartphone from the company after the recent foldables launch. And while it's a bit too early to predict what to expect from the upcoming series, some benchmark listings and leaks give us an early look.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is one among the trio of devices set to arrive next year, and it allegedly appeared in a Geekbench database (via SamMobile). The Plus model, bearing the SM-S926U model from the listing, implies a U.S. variant running on the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chipset's launch is expected at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit in October this year.

(Image credit: via SamMobile)

The Geekbench listing further hints at 8GB of RAM alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The SoC apparently has a powerful Cortex-X4 CPU with clock speeds of up to 3.3GHz, followed by three Cortex-A720 CPU cores at 3.15GHz, two Cortex-A720 CPU cores at 2.96GHz, and lastly, two Cortex-A520 CPU cores at 2.27GHz. It appears to be a minor bump over the predecessor "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" SoC, which featured Cortex-X3 with relatively same clock speeds.

Additionally, the alleged Geekbench test also revealed a 2233 single-core score next to a 6661 multi-core score for the upcoming Galaxy handset. The device featured was also running Android 14, which will likely arrive on Samsung phones later this year.

Amidst the rumors of utilizing the Galaxy S24 series utilizing an Exynos 2400 chipset in some markets, it's still a relief to see benchmarks for a Snapdragon chipset, which will likely be present in at least the U.S. model.

Breaking！Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra battery information is 4755mAh and 4855mAh, and typical values are about 4900mAh and 5000mAh. pic.twitter.com/qDMjXSn8OEJuly 31, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, another reliable tipster Ice Universe on Twitter X revealed the alleged battery capacities for the Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra. While the rated battery capacities of both models are listed as 4755mAh and 4855mAh, the typical values indicate a 4900mAh battery for the Plus model and a 5000mAh battery for the Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

I see some accurate informationI can 100% guarantee that Exynos 2400 is back.It is expected to be adopted in Europe and parts of Asia.July 31, 2023 See more

Ice Universe also indicates Exynos 2400-powered flagship phones will return with the Galaxy S24 series, at least in the regions like Europe and parts of Asia.