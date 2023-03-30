Galaxy S24 series rumored to receive a refreshing display upgrade

What you need to know

Rumors begin to swirl about Samsung's Galaxy S24 series delivering a 144Hz refresh rate display.

The next series may also contain a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and several improvements to its 200MP main sensor.

The Galaxy S24 series could launch with satellite connectivity, as well.

It's been a single solid month since the Galaxy S23 series landed in the industry, and we're beginning to hear murmurs regarding the Galaxy S24 series.

The latest round of rumors comes from SamLover (via SamMobile), which has apparently learned the South Korean OEM is looking into upgrading its next series' displays. The publication claims the Galaxy S24 series may offer a 144Hz refresh rate display. Glancing at the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the last few generations of flagship Galaxy phones, these devices deliver a 120Hz refresh rate which has been pretty standard for a while with Samsung.

A higher refresh rate benefits the user by giving a more fluid experience when scrolling, watching videos, or even gaming. If your device is strong in the graphical department, you're going to want a refresh rate that can work just as well.

There are some other rumors regarding the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, beginning with speculation it could contain a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, although this wouldn't be much of a surprise as the chip is expected to launch later this year. A recent leak suggested Qualcomm could be flirting with the idea of creating a 64-bit-only era with this next flagship-focused chipset, meaning the S24 could join the Pixel 7 series.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung's promotional side heavily leaned on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera, and consumers may be in for the same with the next Galaxy S24 release. However, improvements may be on the docket, such as better zooming capabilities. The Galaxy S23 series' cameras, despite being strong, have been good but fairly inconsistent for some. That may improve, however, thanks to the company's latest big camera update.

Allegedly, the Galaxy S24 series may also deliver two-way satellite connectivity. This is an area most have heard of before, as more phones arrive with the capability. The Galaxy S23 series never launched with satellite connectivity, although Samsung recently announced it's working on the next wave of Exynos modems with the technology required to introduce satellite connectivity in the future.

The leak is rounded out by mentioning the series may launch with One UI 6 based on Android 14 (which is also expected) and also come with UFS 4.1 storage.

It's still pretty early on, and the S24 isn't expected to arrive until early 2024, so you can probably take some of this with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, we expect quite a few improvements to Samsung's next flagship S series phones.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)