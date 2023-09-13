Samsung's rumored Oura Ring challenger may be revealed alongside the Galaxy S24

What you need to know

Rumors suggest Samsung could reveal its development of the Galaxy Ring to the public during Unpacked 2024.

The Galaxy Ring could offer ECG and PPG sensors with more accuracy than the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung's Unpacked reveal of the Galaxy S24 series could occur a month sooner in January.

Whether it's all smoke and mirrors or not, Samsung is rumored to show a new product that could shift everyone's eyes off the Galaxy S24 series.

According to a post by Ice Universe on Weibo, Samsung is rumored to debut the new Galaxy S24 series a little earlier next year in January (via Android Authority). However, the 2024 Unpacked event might contain a good look at the company's new smart ring wearable called the "Galaxy Ring."

Ice Universe adds the wearable could be a "star product," potentially pulling folks away from Samsung's yearly flagship reveal.

(Image credit: Ice Universe / Weibo)

Rumors of Samsung creating its own smart ring, akin to the Oura Ring, have been around for over a year now. Early in July, schematics on a Galaxy Ring prototype were leaked, showcasing how one would wear the device, the location of sensors, and more.

The leak also stated the company's new smart ring, because of its tighter fit, could deliver "higher accuracy" for health data than its most recent Galaxy Watch 6. Additionally, the ring could feature ECG and PPG sensors, per a leaked patent from a year prior.

The current rumor of the Ring's potential January appearance (to some capacity) is interesting, considering mass production of the device could've started already. It was speculated that the smart ring was going to be submitted to Samsung's TM Roh back in August. If he approved it, that would've kickstarted production of the Galaxy Ring on a large scale.

The product could take up to 12 months as it goes through the usual regulatory hoops before consumers can get their hands on it. If true (and this is a big if), perhaps we will see the Galaxy Ring as a teaser alongside the Galaxy S24 series' launch.

Speaking of the next phone series, while Samsung has stuck to a February reveal as of late, a January reveal isn't as odd as it happened with the Galaxy S21 series. For now, we have a rumor suggesting Samsung could pack an even better 200MP sensor into the Galaxy S24 Ultra while we await anything official.