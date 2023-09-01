Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to feature an even better 200MP camera

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests Samsung is interested in upgrading the 200MP camera sensor of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This could mean the device would feature the ISOCELL HP2SX main camera sensor; however, its specs would remain the same as the S23 Ultra.

The latest speculation says the S24 Ultra may feature a 3x 50MP telephoto sensor.

Curiosity about Samsung's upcoming Ultra model phone has rumors swirling about a possible upgrade to an already strong camera sensor.

The latest rumor surfaces from known X tipster Ice Universe who suggests Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature an upgraded 200MP primary camera sensor. According to the leaker, the S24 Ultra may utilize an ISOCELL HP2SX main camera sensor.

Despite the upgraded camera sensor, it's unlikely the overall specifications will change. The tipster adds the HP2SX iteration is likely to offer the same 200MP specs, with a 1/1.3" sensor size and 0.6μm pixels — the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra main camera HP2SX, with the same specifications as HP2,200MP, 1/1.3 ",0.6μm.Looks like an optimized version of HP2. pic.twitter.com/BLNVRgwS1WSeptember 1, 2023 See more

Aside from its primary camera, leaks have come out recently about the other sensors rumored to join the S24 Ultra's quadruple array, suggesting the S24 Ultra could gain an upgraded 3x 50MP telephoto sensor. This would replace the S23 Ultra's 10MP telephoto lens, which hadn't been touched by Samsung for a few iterations.

To take advantage of this new sensor, it's possible the company will add a new 5x zoom button within its camera app, joining 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 10x options.

The other 10MP sensor on the S24 Ultra is likely to be its periscope lens. However, there may not be much difference with that as Samsung looks to continue to deliver 10x zoom.

With so much camera talk, Samsung was recently rumored to start producing brand-new ISOCELL camera sensors in late 2024. There's potential for the company to create a 320MP sensor, as well, but we might have to wait a while on that one as it's not rumored to arrive until the Galaxy S26 Ultra's launch.

The unfortunate side to this rumor is that consumers may not see the bulk of the soon-to-be-developed sensors anyway. The tipster suggested Samsung thought about plugging the HP7 sensor into the S25 Ultra, but the idea was scrapped due to its apparent "high cost."