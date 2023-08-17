More leaked Galaxy S24 Ultra details reveal internals and camera specs

What you need to know

New interesting details of the Galaxy S24 Ultra leak ahead of next year's launch.

The device may come with a 3x 50MP telephoto sensor with improved 5x zoom.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers the device in some regions and Exynos 2400 in other markets.

Now that Samsung's latest foldables are out of the way, we now have the Galaxy S24 to look forward to. While the launch is roughly six months away (if last year is anything to go by), the rumors of these devices, especially the Ultra model, are in full swing.

New details shared by prominent tipster Ice Universe on X reveal further details regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra model. The tipster recently confirmed that there would be a new telephoto sensor with the upcoming Ultra model. That said, the tipster has now revealed some more interesting details regarding the optics.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra adopts a new 3x 50MP sensor, 0.7μm, 1/2.52 ".With this sensor, Samsung can get a good 5x zoom image quality.August 14, 2023 See more

The alleged Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely incorporate a new 3x 50MP sensor replacing the current 10MP sensor from this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra. The tipster indicates that users can expect an excellent 5x quality zoom using the larger resolution and bigger 1/2.52" sensor.

Meanwhile, in another X post, the Ice Universe also confirmed that the other 10MP sensor with 10x zoom capability would likely stay on the upcoming Ultra model. He has further shares that to take advantage of the improved 3x sensor, Samsung will add a new 5x zoom button on the camera app with the existing 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 10x buttons.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will add 5x buttons on this basis, and 5x will also have the optical magnification effect brought by high pixel cropping, and the picture quality should be good. pic.twitter.com/IegT3PI69GAugust 17, 2023 See more

Looks like Samsung is working on several camera enhancements with the Ultra model. The other details of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as noted by the tipster, include the weight of the device measuring 233 grams, which is similar to the predecessor. The device is also rumored to have an upgraded screen, although the details regarding the upgrade are still scarce.

Additionally, another reliable leaker, Yogesh Brar, has revealed more specifications of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tipster implies the device will have four main cameras: a 200MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscopic lens. The selfie shooter is expected to have a 12MP resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S24 UltraRear Cam: 200MP + 12MP (UW) + 50MP (tele) + 10MP (periscope)Selfie: 12MPBattery: 5,000mAh, 45W chargingSoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400August 16, 2023 See more

The device will similarly feature a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charge support. Lastly, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to power the device in prominent markets, coupled with the Exynos 2400 chipset in other regions, seemingly marking the return of Exynos in Samsung's flagship phones.