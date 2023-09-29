This could be our first look at the Galaxy S24, and it's all too familiar

What you need to know

The first renders of what could be the Galaxy S24 have surfaced online, showing a phone that is nearly identical to its predecessor.

According to the renders, the phone may feature a very flat frame, a slight repositioning of the LED flash unit, and will have slightly different dimensions.

The S24 may have an improved LTPO display and larger battery capacity.

Samsung is expected to launch the S24 in early 2024, possibly in January.

While we wait for Samsung to launch a new batch of devices before the end of the year, next year's Galaxy S24 is already making a splash, thanks to some renders that have surfaced online.

Prolific leaker @OnLeaks partnered with SmartPrix to publish renders of what may be Samsung's next flagship smartphone. The renders reveal that the smaller device may adopt a design that's nearly identical to its predecessor.

Based on the images, the phone will more or less completely flatten the frame this time around, whereas the frame on the Galaxy S23 is ever-so-slightly curved. The LED flash unit on the back has also been slightly shifted, and it now appears lower than it did on the Galaxy S23 and S22, falling more in line with the leaked Galaxy S23 FE.

The listed dimensions of 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm suggest the phone may be slightly taller and a hair narrower than the S23, which measures 146 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm.

To one side, we see the volume rocker, side key, and what appears to be the space for the mmWave antenna. Interestingly, the volume rocker does not appear to follow the design that appeared in the leaks of the Galaxy A15, which shows that this section protrudes slightly above the rest of the frame. Meanwhile, the rear glass panel is completely flat, save for the protruding triple-camera lenses, and the display unsurprisingly features a center hole-punch with minimal bezels.

From the renders, it seems Samsung doesn't want to rock the boat too much with its smallest flagship, making very subtle changes to its design that will likely carry over to the Plus model as well.

That said, rumors indicate that there may be more changes than meets the eye. For one, the S24 and S24 Plus may both sport upgraded LTPO displays, something that has been exclusive to the Ultra models. This could provide a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate for better efficiency and battery life. The phones may also get larger battery capacities, with a 4000mAh battery on the smaller model and a 4900mAh battery on the Plus model.

For now, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt, as we're still several months away from a possible Galaxy S24 launch. Still, given Samsung's track record, we wouldn't be surprised if the smallest model (and Plus) ended up looking just like these renders.