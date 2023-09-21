Leaked Galaxy A15 renders show a smaller phone with subtle changes

What you need to know

Leaked renderings appear to showcase Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A15 with a flat display and side panels but sporting the Infinity-U notch for the selfie camera.

The rumors suggest the phone will shrink to 6.4 inches but will continue to feature a triple camera array on its rear panel.

No specifications were rumored, however, the Galaxy A14 featured a 6.6-inch display and a 50MP main camera.

There are some leaks in the wild that might have given us our first look at Samsung's upcoming budget phone.

The Tech Outlook, in conjunction with X tipster OnLeaks, has leaked high-quality renderings of the alleged Galaxy A15, the successor to the A14. It's rumored that the device will feature a 6.4-inch display and will still not provide a clean center punch-hole selfie camera, revealing the continuation of Samsung's Infinity-U notch.

The publication adds the possibility for the Galaxy A15 to arrive sporting a flat display and mostly flat side panels, which is noticeable from the renders. The right side appears to contain a slight bump, which holds the device's slightly revamped volume rocker and fingerprint sensor-embedded power button.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: The Tech Outlook) (Image credit: The Tech Outlook) (Image credit: The Tech Outlook)

The Galaxy A15 is speculated to feature a flat rear panel and a triple camera array. The current wave of rumors didn't touch on any such camera specifications, at the moment. The LED flash is nestled on the right of the lenses, in between the first and second cameras.

A 3.5mm jack, USB-C charging port, microphone, and speaker are all seen at the bottom of the device in the leaked renders. Additionally, Samsung may continue to place its SIM card tray on the top left side of the phone.

Most of what we're seeing in the renders remains quite similar to the Galaxy A14 5G which the Korean OEM launched in January. There are some notable differences such as the A14 featured a more rounded frame and its volume rocker plus power button weren't confined to a "bump." Also, the A14 offered a 6.6-inch display which means Samsung may shrink its upcoming budget Android phone successor.

While some of the core specifications are still hidden away, the Galaxy A14's display had a 90Hz refresh rate and an upgraded Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, its triple camera array consisted of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

Perhaps Samsung will keep these specifications similar in some way but, again, only time will tell.