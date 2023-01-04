The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199

What you need to know

Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G at CES 2023.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the back is a 50MP triple-camera setup, while the front has a 13MP camera.

The Galaxy A14 5G retails for $199 and runs Android 13 out of the box.

While we await Samsung's next flagship launch, the company is starting the year off with a phone most people can afford. At CES 2023, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy A14 5G, which manages to be even cheaper than its predecessor at launch.

The latest budget Android phone from Samsung isn't much of a looker on the front, sporting a 6.6-inch Infinity V display with rather large bezels. Like the Galaxy A13 5G, it features a 90Hz refresh rate, but this time, Samsung upgrades the panel to Full HD+ resolution.

Things aren't much different on the rear, although the back panel is completely flat this time around, with a slight curve to the frame. The Galaxy A14 5G has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700, the same as its predecessor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery, which should be plenty to last all day and then some. Charging is limited to just 15W, wired.

The phone runs One UI 5 (Android 13) out of the box, which is nice coming into 2023. Samsung touts enhancements like the combined Security and Privacy Dashboard and the company's fairly impressive update policy. The phone will receive two OS upgrades and up to four years of software support, which isn't too shabby for a budget Android phone.

The Galaxy A14 5G is only available in black and retails for $199, which is cheaper than the $250 launch price of the Galaxy A13 5G.