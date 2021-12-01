Samsung on December 1 announced its cheapest 5G phone yet, the Galaxy A13 5G. The phone is a follow-up to the Galaxy A12, which launched in the U.S. earlier this year.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ screen with an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung's latest 5G budget phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 64GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 1TB.

It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.