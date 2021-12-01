What you need to know
- Samsung has announced a new 5G-enabled Galaxy A series phone.
- The new Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Infinity-V display, a triple-lens camera system, and a 5000mAh battery.
- It will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting December 3.
Samsung on December 1 announced its cheapest 5G phone yet, the Galaxy A13 5G. The phone is a follow-up to the Galaxy A12, which launched in the U.S. earlier this year.
The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ screen with an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung's latest 5G budget phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 64GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 1TB.
It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.
The Galaxy A13 5G also packs a "long-lasting" 5000mAh battery with adaptive power saving. Disappointingly, the phone isn't quite as impressive as the best budget Android phones when it comes to fast charging speeds. It only supports 15W wired charging. And just like Samsung's Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy A13 5G doesn't include a charger or a pair of headphones in the box.
The budget 5G phone is set to go on sale in the U.S. from December 3 via AT&T and Samsung.com for $250. It will also be available at T-Mobile starting January 2022.
Along with the new Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung has announced that its entry-level Galaxy A03s will be coming to the U.S. next month. It will be available at just $160 from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Samsung.com. The phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, a triple-lens camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor, a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
