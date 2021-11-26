What you need to know
- Samsung has announced a new Galaxy A series phone.
- The Galaxy A03 is an entry-level device with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, a 48MP main camera, and 5000mAh battery.
- It will soon be available in Black, Red, and Blue color options.
Samsung has quietly expanded its Galaxy A series lineup with the launch of a new entry-level model dubbed the Galaxy A03. The phone is a follow-up to the Galaxy A02, which was launched in January this year. While it isn't a major upgrade over its predecessor, the phone does bring a more impressive camera setup and a few minor design tweaks.
The new Galaxy A03 features a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with the same HD+ resolution as the Galaxy A03s. Under the hood, it has an unnamed octa-core chipset with two performance cores clocked at 1.6GHz and six efficiency-focused cores. The chipset is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.
In the camera department, the Galaxy A03 has a dual-lens system at the rear with a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is joined by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone's 5MP front camera is housed within the V-shaped notch at the top of the screen.
Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery, but Samsung hasn't revealed the charging speeds supported by the phone. The Galaxy A03s, which was unveiled in August this year, supports 15W charging.
Samsung hasn't provided any information regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A03 either. However, the phone will likely go on sale in some markets before the end of the year. It will be available in three color options initially: Black, Blue, and Red.
Rumors suggest Samsung could soon announce more new Galaxy A series devices — including follow-ups to some of its best budget Android phones.
