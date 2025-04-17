You can already get up to $160 OFF the new Samsung Galaxy A36 with this Best Buy deal

Today's smartphone market regularly includes cheap Samsung phones, but those looking for something particularly affordable within the Galaxy lineup might like this pick. Right now, you can get up to $160 off the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G at Best Buy when you let them activate the phone for you, or get $60 off when you connect to a carrier later.

Designs for Samsung's Galaxy A36 were initially spotted on the company's service site in Chile in February, before going live in other markets since. This particular deal is for the 128GB storage configuration, though it's available for all three of the phone's colors: Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome Lime.

Samsung Galaxy A36 (128GB): $399.99 $239.99 at Best Buy Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G at Best Buy for up to $160 off when you let the retailer connect it to your carrier for you. If you'd rather do it on your own, you can still save $60, though it's not clear how long the deal is expected to last. For those who love the Galaxy ecosystem, the A36 is a solid pick on the lower end of the price spectrum, sporting a bright 6.7-inch screen and decent performance next to the competition.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a phone that balances affordability with performance; you've liked other phones or devices within the Galaxy ecosystem in the past; you want access to some of the Galaxy AI features but don't want the premium phone price.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a more powerful phone; you need something with wireless charging; you want a phone that's compatible with the Samsung S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 launched earlier this year alongside its sibling phones, the A26 and A56, as an additional A series option for the lineup.

Like many of the best Samsung phones, the A36 comes with a good-looking AMOLED screen that measures 6.7 inches, along with 45W wired charging and decent front- and rear-facing cameras for the price. It also includes 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Octa-Core processor that boasts impressive performance for the mid-range price. Add in IP67 ingress protection and a decently long battery life with this discounted price point, and you're looking at a pretty good deal.

While the lack of wireless charging may be a deal-breaker for some, Samsung has a wide range of Galaxy phones that may better suit your needs, depending on what you're looking for.