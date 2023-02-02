What color Samsung Galaxy S23 should you buy?

Samsung's Galaxy S23 family of smartphones has made their debut. Although the internal specs are the most exciting bits of these modern smartphones, the outsides matter a lot too. Now that the phones have shown their colors to the world, it's time to pick the best hues if you're going to invest in an S23.

All the best shades of the Galaxy S23 series

Green This olive-toned hue is called Green and it is the most likable S23 color of them all. You can grab the S23, S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra in this shade. It is classy, reminiscent of the old, and at the same time, different enough to feel "new". Red This bright orange-ish tone is a dapper outfit on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you want to stand out, Red is the way to go. This color is only available online and you can't get the other S23 phones in this option either. Lime Facing strong FOMO after seeing the Pixel 7's lime green colorway? Grab your choice from the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup in this fresh Lime hue. All three S23 phones offer this shade and it isn't an online exclusive color either. Sky Blue Samsung offers this lovely powder blue finish for its top-end flagship from the S23 series. You won't find the Sky Blue option at any other retailer since it is limited to the company's online store. Grab this soothing shade of the S23 Ultra if you love cool-toned pastels. Lavender There's no pink or mauve shade this year, but we do get a light purple variant. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra in Lavender from all retailers and not just the Samsung website. It's a sweet shade that gives strong spring vibes. Phantom Black Black is a color that never, ever goes out of style. Samsung's trio of Galaxy S23 devices are all available in the evergreen Phantom Black number. You can get this basic shade for your Samsung phone from anywhere, both offline and online.

Picking the right color of S23 for yourself

Four shades are constant across all three Samsung phones: Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream. Samsung is also offering some online-exclusive colorways, but not all of them are available for every S23 model.

The S23 Ultra comes in four extra colors if you purchase the device directly from Samsung's website. These shades are Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red. Meanwhile, the S23 and S23+ are only available in Graphite and Lime on Samsung's online store.

Of all the colors of the S23 series, Green is undoubtedly the best coat of paint. You won't have any regrets afterward since the color is a crowd-pleasing tone. It's neither bright like Red nor bold like Lime, and it's not boring either.

On the other hand, vivacious colors like Red, Lime, Sky Blue, and Lavender all make a statement and are sure to draw a smile on your face every time you glance at your S23. You could argue that most people put a case on their S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you won't be able to look at the color of your phone. A lot of great phone covers are semi-clear, completely transparent, or sheer nowadays.