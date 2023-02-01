Best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 isn't much different from its predecessor in terms of design or internals. Just like so many of its characteristics, it also retains the fragile glass rear found on the S22. Naturally, you can't carry your S23 around in all of its naked glory. A respectable case of good standing should have you sorted.

Finding the right case for your Galaxy S23 isn't all that hard, especially with this shortlist of all the best picks available to you right now. These S23 covers are robust, good-looking, and comfortable to use.

Dress sharp with these snazzy S23 cases

Spigen Neo Hybrid for Samsung Galaxy S23 $40 at Spigen Colors: Black, Gunmetal Spigen's Neo Hybrid S23 case brings the brand's tried-and-tested formula to the next generation of Samsung phones. This textured case is slim, grippy, and protective all at once. There are raised bezels all around to protect the ports and lenses from impacts and falls. Dbrand Grip Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 From $40 at Dbrand Colors: 30+ unique designs Dbrand's available patterns and shades never fail to make a statement. Dress your Galaxy S23 in an unusual number by picking anything from Dbrand's wardrobe. The Grip Case comes in over 30 different designs and it features textured sides to add grip. Ringke Onyx for Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors: Deep Purple, Dark Green, Black The Ringke Onyx is so lightweight, it feels more like a skin or a coat of paint rather than a phone cover. The S23 variant comes in three stunning shades, with a new Deep Purple colorway that looks fantastic. This isn't the most rugged option, but it's sure to please people who dislike bulky cases. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors: Blue, Black, Green, Red This heavy-duty cover is a one-stop solution for your Samsung Galaxy S23. It comes with a belt holster and a built-in screen guard to defend that gorgeous AMOLED display as well as the delicate body. The military-grade UB Pro is one of SUPCASE's best-selling products for a good reason. Poetic Neon Series for Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors: Eight assorted color combos Poetic was late with the Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 series, but it's a different story this time. The iconic Neon Series of tough cases has made its way to the Samsung Galaxy S23 and we are here for it. Not only are the shades bold, but the high level of drop protection is impregnable. Incipio Duo for Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors: Black, Midnight Navy/Inkwell Blue, Scarlet Incipio's Duo Case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in three crowd-pleasing flavors. This basic case might not look like it, but it can withstand falls from as high as 12 feet. It's got a wonderful feel to it and the raised edges jut out to add more layers of defense. Poetic Guardian for Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors: Mix of six light and dark hues The Poetic Guardian case seals your Samsung Galaxy S23 inside a bumper cover with a protective casing on all sights. Every side is heavily protected and your S23's color peeks through nicely since the front and back are clear. Nillkin CamShield Bounce Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors: Bounce Black, Classic Black Since the Galaxy S23 doesn't have the usual reinforcements around its lenses, it's a good idea to keep the trio of cameras covered when not in use. Grab the Nillkin CamShield Bounce Case for this purpose as it included a shutter that covers and uncovers the lenses in a jiffy. Ringke Fusion Card for Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors: Clear Looking for a clear case as well as a wallet cover? Try this one for size. Ringke's creative Fusion Card cover is fully transparent so you can appreciate your S23's beauty. Plus, it also sports a card slot on the rear so you can store your cards, IDs, or any scrap of paper in your case.

If you like it, put a case on it

Decided to go for the new Samsung Galaxy S23? Time to get your tiny Galaxy device a decent protective case. It may be easier to hold on to your S23 since it's so small, but that isn't stopping accidents from happening altogether.

Depending on how clumsy you are, it's important to fortify your flagship android phone's defenses. The Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 is an all-around winner, no matter how you look at it. The intricate details are beautiful and the cover adds plenty of drop protection and shock absorption. Not to mention, it's wonderfully cheap for a name-brand accessory.

Professional butter fingers need something a little more rugged. Both the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro and the Poetic Neon series of cases are excellent choices. SUPCASE incorporates more features into the UB Pro, with a built-in screen protector for your S23 as well as a kickstand and holster. Poetic's offering is sleeker and easier to hold. Choosing the right one depends on your personal taste.