Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a lovely 2X Infinity-O AMOLED display with a crisp output. The last thing that you want is a crack on that beautiful screen. Maintaining the display's freshness requires the use of a sturdy screen guard. The best protectors don't interfere with the touch response or visibility of your S23's AMOLED panel. Here are our top picks.

Bolster your S23's display with these screen protectors

LK Samsung Galaxy S23 Screen and Lens Protector (2-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Affordable and reliable LK's budget-friendly screen protection kit includes two clear tempered glass units, two dark lens protectors, as well as an alignment tool to get that perfect fit on your S23's display. These accessories are affordable and meet expectations. Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for S23 (2-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) High-end pick The Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector is pretty pricey, but you get the highest quality materials for what you pay. The brand includes a fantastic installation kit and the UV-cured glass protector does an amazing job of sealing away the original AMOLED panel under its hardy defenses. Supershieldz Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack) Failsafe option Supershieldz gives you excellent value for money with this 3-pack. These scratch-proof screen guards for the Galaxy S23 are made of glass and they've got a nice oleophobic coat on top that repels fingerprints, dirt, and smudges. Milomdoi Samsung Galaxy S23 Privacy Screen Protector (3+3 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) All you need Milomdoi's kits are always extensive, which is why we can't stop recommending them. This set of six includes three privacy screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S23 made of sturdy tempered glass. You also get three more pieces of camera lens protectors, a failsafe installation frame, and little bits and bobs to clean up your phone before application. Mr.Shield Samsung Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass (3-Pack) Japanese finesse It's no secret that Japanese glass is extremely robust. Mr.Shield makes good use of the country's famously reliable material with its tempered glass protectors for the Galaxy S23. This one repels grime as well and you get a lifetime warranty. On top of that, the low price tag is praiseworthy. That's a win-win situation if I ever saw one. Sinjimoru Samsung Galaxy S23 Anti-Glare Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Matte finish Sinjimoru might be better known for its phone grips, but you shouldn't sleep on its screen protectors either. If you're looking for a decent matte film for your Samsung Galaxy S23, this is it. It repels fingerprints and glare, and it can self-heal minor scratches over time.

Glass or plastic, something is better than nothing

Before purchasing a case or a charger, you need to get yourself a decent screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy S23. There might not be much screen on the phone, but all six inches of what you do get is absolutely worth safeguarding.

Unlike phone covers for your S23, money isn't as big of an object when it comes to great screen guards. LK's Samsung Galaxy S23 Screen and Lens Protector set of two is perfect for anyone and everyone. The price is right, you get good quality tempered glass, and there aren't any annoying dark borders. You also get everything you need for the perfect at-home installation and there are camera lens protectors in the box.

For perfectionists, the Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector kit is a reliable pick. This two-pack includes various tools to help you secure that UV seal. Since the Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy S23 is UV-cured, it offers much better protection against hard cracks and breakage. You also get a fantastic touch response that's unmatched by regular glass or plastic screen guards.