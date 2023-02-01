Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases 2023

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is virtually identical to the baby S23, it's much larger in size. Holding on to a rectangle constructed mostly of metal and glass can be quite a task. Luckily, the best S23+ cases make the job much easier. Say hello to all of the greatest, most secure phone covers for your premium Android phone.

These S23+ cases don't compromise

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases

The 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ isn't suitable for one-handed usage. Its large stature makes it more prone to accidental drops and other manners of whoopsies, which is definitely something you want to avoid with one of the best Samsung phones. To keep things in check, put a solid case on your S23 Plus before things go awry.

Our favorite Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case is none other than the robust CASETiFY Clear Case. This slim bumper cover comes in hundreds of cool designs unlike anything else out there and the drop protection is commendable. What we love even more is that every single phone cover from CASETiFY is made of around 65% recycled materials.

If you want an apocalypse buddy, the CaseBorne V by ArmadilloTek is just the right Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus add-on for you. Your S23+ is safe and sound in the rugged CaseBorne V. It can survive falls from any angle and even the display is protected. There's a kickstand on the back and the case comes in two jazzy options on top of the usual plain black colorway. On top of that, CaseBorne now provides a free lifetime warranty with its phone cases. That's a big win!