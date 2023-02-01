Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases 2023
Plus-sized cases for the plus-sized Samsung Galaxy.
Even though the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is virtually identical to the baby S23, it's much larger in size. Holding on to a rectangle constructed mostly of metal and glass can be quite a task. Luckily, the best S23+ cases make the job much easier. Say hello to all of the greatest, most secure phone covers for your premium Android phone.
These S23+ cases don't compromise
Colors: 100+ clear, semi-clear, and opaque options
CASETiFY's propriety technology strengthens its bumper cases, bracing them for bumps, shocks, and scrapes. There are literally hundreds of designs to choose from and everything is made from recycled materials. These premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus stand out from the masses.
Colors: Camo Black
Ringke's Fusion-X case for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ features reinforced corners for better impact absorption. The back is etched with a cool camo print with the colors of your S23 Plus shown off thanks to its see-through nature. There are holes to accommodate a phone strap, if that's something you like.
Colors: Burgundy, Matte Black, Midnight Green
Caseology is a name as old as time. The reliable case maker doesn't need any introduction, it's that good. The Parallax cover blends textures and protective measures with panache, giving your treasured S23+ an elegant makeover without skimping on its safety.
Colors: Orange, Purple, Black
The CaseBorne V by ArmadilloTek leaves no stone unturned. This heavy-duty Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case is tough as nails and has every conceivable spec under the sun. You get a screen guard, a kickstand, military-grade drop protection, and mean aesthetics. Upon activation, users get a free lifetime warranty with their CaseBorne case.
Colors: Matte Black
The S23 Plus model of the Spigen Rugged Armor deviates from its past variants. This new-and-improved rugged case maintains the sturdiness of its predecessors and adds a neat little clip stand at the bottom. The sides are textured to add friction, so you're less likely to drop your Galaxy S23 Plus with this excellent case.
Colors: Midnight Navy/Inkwell Blue, Scarlet, Black
Incipio uses an incredible material for its cases. It feels fabulous to the touch and looks great too. The Incipio Grip cover has griddled sides for extra grip and it fits the S23 Plus nicely and snugly.
Colors: Gray, Black, Blue, Purple
Sometimes, all you need is a simple silicone case. Foluu gives you just that with this monochrome Silicone Case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. Available in four muted hues, this is a budget-friendly option. The insides are lined with a soft microfiber lining to cushion your S23+ inside the hard shell cover.
Colors: Moody Floral
High fashion isn't reserved for the runway. You can have this semi-clear floral case from Coach if that's what you desire. This S23 Plus case is pretty dapper, but it doesn't do as much as most of the other S23+ cases on this list in terms of robust protection.
Colors: 30+ assorted designs
The S23 Plus is a handful to hold. To make things easier, Dbrand's Grip Case offers super grippy sides that prevent slips and falls. Dbrand also has an impressive roster of unique patterns and colors, some of which shift colors under the right lighting.
Colors: Five metallic shades
Poetic's stellar Spartan Case encases your Galaxy S23+ in layers upon layers of protection. This military-grade rugged cover comes with a screen protector built-in. There's also a kickstand on the back that works in both portrait and landscape orientations. Made of leather and metal materials, this is a high-quality case.
Colors: Black with Red Detail
Genuine leather is a sweet luxury. If you can afford it, this classy black leather wallet case from TORRO can be yours. It has a folio cover with plenty of slots to carry cards and cash. The cover also acts as a stand in a pinch.
Colors: Green, Red, Black, Blue
Much like any other heavy-duty cover, the UB Pro has a built-in screen guard, lots of raised lips and edges, multi-layered drop protection, and a stand on the back. The kickstand also acts as a phone holder as you can slip your finger through it, which is really convenient.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases
The 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ isn't suitable for one-handed usage. Its large stature makes it more prone to accidental drops and other manners of whoopsies, which is definitely something you want to avoid with one of the best Samsung phones. To keep things in check, put a solid case on your S23 Plus before things go awry.
Our favorite Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus case is none other than the robust CASETiFY Clear Case. This slim bumper cover comes in hundreds of cool designs unlike anything else out there and the drop protection is commendable. What we love even more is that every single phone cover from CASETiFY is made of around 65% recycled materials.
If you want an apocalypse buddy, the CaseBorne V by ArmadilloTek is just the right Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus add-on for you. Your S23+ is safe and sound in the rugged CaseBorne V. It can survive falls from any angle and even the display is protected. There's a kickstand on the back and the case comes in two jazzy options on top of the usual plain black colorway. On top of that, CaseBorne now provides a free lifetime warranty with its phone cases. That's a big win!
