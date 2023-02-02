Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus screen protectors 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus sits right in the middle of the petite little S23 and the monolith that is the S23 Ultra. This perfect-sized phone definitely needs a perfect-sized screen protector to preserve its sanctity. Don't skimp out on protection for your S23+ after spending hundreds of dollars to acquire such a high-end device. Grab one of these awesome Galaxy S23+ screen protectors

We use screen guards in this house

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for S23+ (2+2 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Jack of all trades amFilm knows exactly what any phone's display needs and happily provides just that. This set of four includes two tough tempered glass screen guards for the S23 Plus as well as a duo of camera lens protectors. You also get an alignment tool to achieve a smooth installation. Whitestone Dome Glass UV GEN Film Screen Protector for S23+ View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Infallible protection Whitestone Dome Glass offers a strange mix of glass and plastic with its UV GEN Film Screen Protector for the Galaxy S23 Plus. This hybrid film has a hard coating that repels fingerprints and liquids, resists scratches, and also stays bubble-free. The UV seal ensures excellent touch response and a secure fit. Case-Mate FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Barely there Case-Mate promises rugged protection for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. The FlexiShield Screen Protector is made of a really strong plastic polymer (TPU) so it can resist most scrapes and scratches, plus it's also oleophobic and hardly adds anything to the screen. You get an assistive installation tool in the box. Supershieldz S23 Plus Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Value buy Supershieldz delivers stout and hardy tempered glass protectors at amazingly affordable prices. The S23 Plus Tempered Glass Screen Protector is no different, bringing you a pack of three hydro and oleophobic screen guards at a very sweet price. MOUS Hybrid Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Plus (2-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Unbreakable MOUS is an excellent brand that has partnered with the likes of Google. Samsung isn't missing out on the fun, even though this isn't the product of a collab. The MOUS Hybrid Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy S23+ is a shatterproof screen guard made of a hybrid glass material. It comes with all the tools you'd need for application and you get a spare in the box. (opens in new tab) ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR2 Eco for Galaxy S23+ $60 at ZAGG (opens in new tab) For Mother Earth Not everyone thinks of ZAGG when buying screen protectors. The InvisibleShield line of screen guards is morbidly expensive for a screen guard, but the Fusion XTR2 Eco for the Galaxy S23+ compensates in a few areas. Constructed with up to 50% of recycled materials, this hybrid film has an antimicrobial coating and also repels dust. It has a unique molecular structure that makes it extremely robust.

Keep your screen crack-free

Flat screens such as the one on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus don't crack as easily as curved ones, but they're still fragile. That beautiful 120Hz AMOLED panel needs a lot of love and care if you want to keep it intact over the next few years of use.

Before, you'd have to decide between glass protectors or TPU films, but we now have a third hybrid variety. Both Whitestone Dome Glass and MOUS have excellent hybrid screen guards for the S23 Plus with a hard coating on top and brilliant scratch resistance. What makes Whitestone's UV GEN Film Screen Protector for the S23+ better is the UV cure that allows for a snappier touch response and tougher protection.

When it comes to tempered glass screen protectors, amFilm and Supershieldz destroy the competition. Both brands have proven to be excellent at what they do over the years, giving us solid tempered glass on the cheap. amFilm also throws in camera lens protectors for your S23 Plus and installation frame, giving you better value for money.

Done with your screen protector shopping? Time to get a sick case for your S23 Plus! After securing the display, your next order of business should always be to grab a decent phone cover to safeguard your phone's chassis.