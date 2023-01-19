A phone strap is the most fail-safe way to protect your device from hard falls and bumps. Sure, cases and screen protectors do their part, but they aren't infallible. Not even the sturdiest and most rigged of covers can minimize impacts against hard surfaces such as concrete pavements. Slinging a strap or lanyard around your wrist stops the fall from taking place in the first place.

There's no shortage of all sorts of mobile phone straps out there. Here's how you can attach virtually any phone strap to your case, even if it doesn't have holes to accommodate the loop.

How to attach a phone strap to any case

1. Strip your phone's case off of it.

2. Grab your strap and take the plain thread side of it.

3. Pull the thread through one of the openings of your phone case. I chose the speaker grill opening at the bottom of my cover.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

4. Give the thread a proper pull so the full length of that side is out on one side.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

5. Spread the thread and make a loop.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

6. Take the end of the strap that's supposed to go on your wrist and pull it through the thread loop that you just made.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

7. Tug the strap and form a tight knot.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

8. Once satisfied with the knot, put your phone back in the newly-strung case.

Once your strap is secured, I suggest you switch the placement of your knot every few months. Since the openings are usually the thinnest and weakest points of phone covers, you shouldn't strain them too much. Change the loop regularly to avoid permanently damaging the case.

Our favorite phone straps

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

It's impossible to attach a strap to your case if you don't actually own one. Naturally, your device needs to have a case as well. Depending on your Android phone, there are countless protective cases out there. Some of them even have designated holes for lanyards and straps, making the job easier.

We have plenty of favorite straps here at Android Central. The one that I personally cannot live without is the beaded Phone Charm from CASETiFY. It is extremely expensive for a strap, but I actually believe the price is justified. Countless cats, dogs, and humans have put my beaded CASETiFY Phone Charm through the fires of hell and beyond, but it's still going strong to this day.

(opens in new tab) CASETiFY Phone Charm $40 at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Customize it! Grab the high-end CASETiFY Phone Charm to sling your phone on your wrist. This expensive strap is fully customizable, eco-friendly, and extremely durable.

Spigen Universal Wrist Strap $8.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Name-brand reliability Spigen has made a name for itself as the go-to case brand, but its other phone accessories deserve attention as well. Take a look at this adjustable Universal Wrist Strap. The lanyard is braided to improve durability and flexibility.