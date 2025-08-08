I hate bad USB-C cables. To me, it's wild that people spend thousands of dollars on the latest and greatest tech only to skimp out on charging solutions. I spend real money on USB-C cables for this reason, getting the best cords on the market. On the other end of the spectrum, brands that think up unique ways to innovate the boring USB-C charger always catch my attention.

That's why I've used a USB-C cable with a screen for years, and it's also why I couldn't wait to try Satechi's new OntheGo USB-C lanyard charger. The concept is exactly what it sounds like — it's a lanyard that can hold your ID badges and access cards like usual, but it also doubles as a 1.5-meter-long braided USB-C cable with metal endcaps. Usually, I'd write something like this off as a gimmick, but this one can handle 60W fast-charging duty and even supports data transfer.

At only $30, it's a neat and useful gadget for the right person.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The lanyard has a somewhat odd design that doubles-back on itself, so you actually have two cords hanging across your neck. If you can get past that look, you might love the Satechi OntheGo USB-C lanyard. Pull either end of the cord loops and you can extend the hidden charger to its full length. Then, pop off the aluminum end caps (which stay tethered to the lanyard) and you're off and charging.

A must-have accessory for lanyard wearers

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Believe it or not, the lanyard doesn't look too strange hanging from your neck. The braided cloth material and aluminum hardware look much more premium than the lanyards you commonly see around. Unfortunately, you can't hang the lanyard from your pocket or bag as well, simply because the cables are too heavy.

I think there's a purpose for this kind of unique charger for two reasons. First of all, it's not overpriced — $30 is about what you'd pay for a good 60W cable and lanyard separately. On top of that, there's value in having a hidden charger built into something you already carry with you. I can't count the number of times I've had a fully-charged laptop and a dead phone with no USB-C cable to fill the gap. Carrying something like the OntheGo USB-C lanyard cable would solve that pain point once and for all.

It'd be most useful for people who need to wear a lanyard daily anyway. When I was a student, I had to wear a school ID daily — it was a requirement. It would've been really cool to have a charger ready to go as part of my lanyard, making this a great back-to-school purchase. If you have an access card for work, this lanyard could come in handy for that, too.

Personally, I'm going to use this for my Tesla keycard, so I have a backup for unlocking my car and charging up my favorite Android devices. The Satechi OntheGo USB-C lanyard cable might not be for everyone, but I definitely want to see accessory brands keep coming out with unique offerings like this one.