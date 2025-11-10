This may just be the only USB-C cable you'll ever need — it has 240W power delivery and comes with a lifetime guarantee

Rolling Square does a good job with its inCharge cables; I've had the inCharge XS on my desk for over a year now, and I use it daily to charge phones and transfer data. I like that the cable has all the connectors I need, and Rolling Square is now building on this idea with the introduction of the inCharge Life.

Instead of connectors, the inCharge Life has a unique modular system that lets you transform the cable based on need. Just want a short cable at your desk? It's available in a standard 4ft length. If you need a longer cable, you can use the cable extender and attach an additional 8ft. There are six cables in total, going from 0.5ft to 8ft, covering all use cases — Rolling Square even has a coiled cable that's ideal to use with a keyboard.

All cables deliver 240W of power, 10Gbps data as standard, and have status LEDs that light up while charging. They're touted to be the most durable USB-C cables around; with a zinc-aluminum alloy housing, silicone sleeve, and braided nylon design, Rolling Square says these cables are designed to last, and it's doubling down on that by offering a lifetime guarantee.

Should you notice any issues with the inCharge Life cable, you'll just need to take a short video of yourself cutting the cable, and Rolling Square will just send a new one. This policy is similar to what Peak Design does with its travel products, and it's interesting to see Rolling Square go the same route with cables.

The inCharge Life comes as a Keyring Cable with 0.5ft length, a 1ft Travel Cable, a 4ft Desk Cable, 5ft Dual Cable that lets you charge two devices simultaneously, 6ft Coiled Cable, and an 8ft XL Long Cable. The brand is rolling out cable extenders and an accessory that lets you hook the cable to a keyring.

As for the cost, you can build your own kit, with each cable starting at $29. That's considerably costlier than the best USB-C cables, but you're basically getting a lifetime guarantee.

You can also get the full set of six cables — which comes with a bundled travel pouch — that costs $127 or choose between a travel or home kit. The brand is crowdfunding via Kickstarter, and seeing as how it picked up over $500,000 worth of pledges in under a week, there's clearly a decent amount of interest in these cables. There's just under a month to go, so if you like the look of these cables and want something that comes with a lifetime guarantee, you should act now.