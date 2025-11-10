Stuffcool's Giga Max is the best 25,000mAh power bank in India yet — it combines an integrated panel with 100W charging and a sleek design

Charging heavyweights Baseus and UGREEN don't sell most of their products in India, and this has led to local brands catering to the category instead. Stuffcool is the leading charging brand in India, and I used most of its power banks, chargers, and cables over the last four years.

With the Giga Max, Stuffcool is embracing the latest trends in power bank design; it has a vertical design, built-in cable, goes up to 100W, and comes with an integrated panel that shows real-time charging details. It's this last feature that makes the Giga Max a great product in my usage, and while it is on the costlier side at ₹4,999 ($56), you get decent power thanks to the sizeable 25,000mAh battery.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Giga Max doesn't look like most of the brand's products, instead switching to a vertical design that's much sleeker. This allows greater portability, as the power bank can be slotted into a bag with ease. It isn't all that heavy at 430g either, and the design is noticeably sleeker than the brand's earlier 20,000mAh power banks, like the Major Max.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There's an integrated cable, but unlike the new UGREEN Nexode or Baseus power banks, it doesn't have a retractable design — it instead juts out on the side. I still like that there's a bundled cable, but it would have looked much better had Stuffcool used a retractable mechanism.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Other than that, you get a standard USB-C and USB-A ports, and the Giga Max does a good job charging at 100W. This works via both the USB-C port and cable, and I had no issues using the power bank with my Pixel 10 Pro XL, iPhone 17 Pro, Find X9 Pro, and Vivo X300 Pro. It uses PPS as well, making it a good choice to use with Samsung phones in general.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The 25,000mAh battery ensures you can easily charge your phone a few times over, and this hasn't been a problem in daily use. The integrated panel is another positive move, as it lets you see how fast connected devices are charging. This is one of my favorite features on the latest power banks, and it's great to see Stuffcool offer this on its products.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The internal 25,000mAh battery charges at 65W, and it takes over three hours to do so. Given the sizing and design, the Giga Max can be easily used on a flight as it comes under the 100Wh restriction. There isn't much else to talk about with the Giga Max; it is sleeker than most products in this category, is able to charge phones as well as notebooks — provided you're okay being limited to 100W — and the design makes it easy to take anywhere.

I would have liked 140W charging on the power bank, as that would have made it that much more enticing to charge MacBooks and other notebooks. Outside of that, I don't really have any issues with the Giga Max, and it is a decent choice if you need a new power bank in India.